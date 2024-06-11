Playoff structure to change for some Texas high school sports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some high school sports in Texas will have split divisions in the playoffs starting next school year to match the current structure for the 6A football playoffs and championship.

The University Interscholastic League’s Legislative Council approved the change Tuesday to use enrollment to split the playoffs for five sports. It will go into effect Aug. 1 and will not affect district alignments.

RELATED: Austin ISD playing in College Station? UIL releases football districts for 2024-26

This applies to 2A-6A volleyball, 2A-6A softball, 2A-6A baseball, 4A-6A soccer and 1A-6A basketball.

The change creates two state championship brackets with the top four teams in each district advancing to the playoffs. The two advancing schools with the largest enrollments will be bracketed into Division I, and the other two schools will be bracketed into Division II, according to the UIL proposal.

RELATED: What Austin-area high school football coaches said about UIL realignment

Both divisions will play for separate state championships after district certifications, per the UIL proposal.

The UIL said it doesn’t expect the change to affect schools financially.

The UIL proposal can be viewed online.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.