Kirby Smart says Georgia football will 'be up' for Orange Bowl after playoff snub

Georgia football under Kirby Smart has experienced the high of seeing the Bulldogs show up in the four-team playoff bracket three times and also the low of being just on the outside looking in like it was Sunday.

The Bulldogs’ No. 6 ranking in the final CFP top 25 ended two straight playoff trips that resulted in back-to-back national championships.

Georgia and Smart were No. 5 in both 2018 and 2019 after finishing 11-2.

This time Georgia missed out at 12-1 after its 27-24 SEC championship loss to Alabama.

A team that was No. 1 entering the weekend will have to settle for a Dec. 30 Orange Bowl game with No. 5 Florida State.

There were no strongly-worded statements from Smart of athletic director Josh Brooks aimed at the committee like out of Tallahassee from Florida State officials after the 13-0 ACC champions were snubbed.

“We’ve got a hornet’s nest around here, too, of some players that are disappointed,” Smart said on an Orange Bowl Zoom press conference with Florida State coach Mike Norvell. “That works both ways. The good news is we’ve got each other to go play. I know they’ll be up for us, and we’ll be up for them.”

Georgia fell short of a third straight playoff trip, something only Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and now Michigan have done in the 10 years of the playoff.

“I don’t think there’s another team that we would love to be able to go compete against then Florida State,” Smart said. “I know firsthand of how hard it is to have an undefeated season. It is hard. It’s hard to win games in any conference. It’s hard to win games repeatedly. He had a perfect season and won every game. That’s really hard to do.”

Norvell spoke about four-and-a-half hours after his reaction to the Seminoles missing out on the playoff was seen on ESPN when he looked stunned and bowed his head briefly as he watched the selections with his team.

He said in a statement after the snub he was “disgusted and infuriated,” with the committee’s decision.

“What is the point of playing games?” he said of his 13-0 team that was kept out after losing star quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury.

“That was one of the tougher moments I’ve had to experience,” he said on Zoom. “As we tell our team all the time, your truest identity shows up in times of great adversity.”

He said out of respect for the Orange Bowl he wanted questions focused on the coming game.

He did say he welcomed the chance “to get matched up against the best team in college football the last three years.”

The transfer portal opens Monday for a 30-day period so Smart had other things on his plate besides just watching the playoff selections on TV.

“Today is like drinking water through a firehouse,” he said

He said Georgia will have some players go into the portal “and guys look for the future’s bright for them maybe at other places. … Those conversations have been happening for several weeks now leading up to this time and opt to not play in the game.”

He said: “I did talk to our team and they are very excited. Of all the bowl games we could be in outside the playoff, this is where our kids would have loved to have been. That part is good.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football playoff snub: What Kirby Smart said about Orange Bowl