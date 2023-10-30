Playoff Scoreboard: Hiland volleyball wins district title, WH girls XC gets to state

Hiland volleyball hadn't gotten a real test in tournament play.

And then it found itself in a battle for its season.

The Hawks ultimately survived a five-set thriller against Caldwell in a Div. IV East District title game, advancing to regionals for the first time since 2019.

It was a truly a back-and-forth match, with Hiland winning 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8.

Haley Yoder, Ava Weaver and Ava Troyer were at the center of everything for Hiland like they've been all year. Yoder did it both offensively and defensively, with 22 kills and 25 digs. Troyer was dominant at the net, slamming down 25 kills. Weaver set up the offense to the tune of 47 assists.

The Hawks move on to face Shenandoah in the Div. IV regional semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Pickerington North High School.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Div. II Pickerington Regional

West Holmes did just enough to earn the final state spot at the Pickerington Regional, placing sixth in the 20-team field. The Knights (197 points) held off Meadowbrook by three team points.

Noelle Smith (19:52.00) and Alexis Wagers (19:55.64) led the charge, finishing back-to-back in 23rd and 24th place. Katherine Kaster (20:57.44) and Lexy Starner (20:57.93) also ran together for the Knights, placing 50th and 51st.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Div. II Pickerington Regional

West Holmes finished 14th in the 20-team field at Pickerington, earning 365 points. Fairfield Union won with 47.

Jacob Miller led the Knights with a 51st-place finish in 17:12.59.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Playoff Scoreboard: Hiland volleyball wins district title