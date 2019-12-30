How the playoff schedule sets up well for the NFC West-champion 49ers

The No. 1 seed and homefield advantage for the 49ers guarantees them nothing other than a week off and a home playoff game.

But the postseason schedule, which the NFL announced on Sunday night, appears to set up well for the 49ers, winners of the NFC West with a 13-3 record.

Shortly after the 49ers' chaotic 26-21 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the league set its schedule for the playoffs. And the 49ers could benefit from additional rest and facing teams on shorter weeks in the divisional round and, potentially, the conference championship.

Both NFC wild-card games are scheduled for Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the New Orleans Saints at 10:05 a.m. If the Vikings win, they will travel to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers. If New Orleans wins, the 49ers will face the winner of the Seattle Seahawks' game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks-Eagles game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

The 49ers will open the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1:35 p.m. Therefore, the 49ers' opponent will have one fewer day to recover and prepare than on a normal week.

The team that survives the 49ers' divisional round game will advance to the NFC Championship game against the winner of the other divisional playoff, which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12. So the winner of the game at Levi's Stadium will have the advantage of one more day. And if the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship game, they will also not have to step on a plane to get there.

The NFC Championship game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3:40 p.m.

NFL wild-card playoffs

ALL TIMES PACIFIC

Saturday, January 4



AFC: 1:35 PM Buffalo at Houston (ESPN, with simulcast on ABC)

AFC: 5:15 PM Tennessee at New England (CBS)





Sunday, January 5

NFC: 10:05 AM Minnesota at New Orleans (FOX)

NFC: 1:40 PM Seattle at Philadelphia (NBC)





NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, January 11

NFC: 1:35 PM Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at San Francisco (NBC)

AFC: 5:15 PM Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at Baltimore (CBS)





Sunday, January 12

AFC: 12:05 PM New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City (CBS)

NFC: 3:40 PM New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay (FOX)





The AFC (CBS, 12:05 PM) and NFC (FOX, 3:40 PM) Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 19.

