Playoff scenarios: Why Week 16 is largely irrelevant in the NFC West

There's a lot of chatter about where the Seahawks (11-3) stand in the NFC playoff picture and how things might play out over the course of the final two weeks of the season.

Seattle is currently the No. 1 seed in the conference. That's because they own a two-way tie over the Saints (11-3) and Packers (11-3) as well as a head-to-head tie against the 49ers (11-3) in the division.

Let's start with how Seattle would hold onto the No. 1 seed, a scenario that assumes the Seahawks winning their final two games and finishing at 13-3. Seattle would then need either the Saints to lose a game (New Orleans owns the head-to-head tiebreaker) or for the Packers to win out. The Seahawks would win a two-team tiebreaker against the Packers and win a three-game tiebreaker against the Saints and Packers.

Now, the division, although there's been chatter otherwise, is nearly as cut and dry: The Seahawks have to beat the 49ers in Week 17. That makes Week 16 mostly irrelevant strictly from the standpoint of winning the division. Even if Seattle beats the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco loses to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks would still in all likelihood need to win in Week 17.

Continuing with this scenario, and assuming San Francisco beats Seattle in the finale (because a Seattle win makes this conversation irrelevant), that would give both teams 12-4 records.

Tiebreaker No. 1 is head-to-head, which will be split.

Tiebreaker No. 2 is divisional record, which would be the same.

Tiebreakers No. 3 and 4 are record against common opponents and conference record, again, both of which would be the same.

That leads us to tiebreaker No. 5, which is strength of victory.

As it currently stands, Seattle owns a strength of victory (the win total of all opponents each team has beaten) edge of 72-68 over the 49ers. A Seahawks win and 49ers loss in Week 16 would give Seattle another four games of cushion (Arizona has four wins). However, assuming San Francisco beats Seattle in Week 17, that would give the 49ers a 12 game boost (Seattle will have won 12 games at that point) and a three-game edge in strength of victory (Seattle picks up a win in SOV by losing to the 49ers based on the Seahawks win in Week 10).

The only way for Seattle to make up enough ground and win the strength of victory tiebreaker in this scenario would be for the Falcons, Vikings and Eagles to make up three games on the Saints, Packers and Redskins (non-common wins between the Seahawks and 49ers) over the final two weeks.

In the off chance that happens, it would go to tiebreaker No. 6, which is strength of schedule, where the Seahawks have a comfortable edge over the 49ers.

Who knows which scenarios will ultimately play out, but it's safe to carry the assumption that the Seahawks must beat the 49ers in Week 17 in order to win the NFC West.

