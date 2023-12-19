Playoff scenarios for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season
No AFC teams have clinched a division title yet, but Week 16 could end with three of the conference's four divisions settled.
The NFL released the playoff scenarios for this week and they show that the Ravens, Chiefs, and Dolphins could wrap up their divisions this weekend. The Chiefs are the only member of that trio with the ability to win their division without the help of any other results as a win over the Raiders on Christmas will make them AFC West champions for the eighth straight season.
The Ravens are the only one of those three teams that has already clinched a playoff berth.
In the NFC, the Lions can sew up the NFC North and the 49ers can seal the top seed in the conference. The 49ers need to win and they need the Lions to lose along with other results for that to happen, so both things won't happen this weekend.
The full Week 16 playoff scenarios are below:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Baltimore Ravens (11-3) – playoff berth
BALTIMORE RAVENS (11-3) at San Francisco (11-3); Christmas (Monday), 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
BAL win + CLE loss or tie OR
BAL tie + CLE loss
CLEVELAND BROWNS (9-5) at Houston (8-6); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
CLE win + CIN loss + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + IND loss or tie OR
CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + DEN loss or tie OR
CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR
CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR
CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + KC win + IND win + JAX loss OR
CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + IND loss OR
CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + JAX loss OR
CLE win + CIN-PIT tie + BUF loss + IND win + JAX loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-5) vs. Las Vegas (6-8); Christmas (Monday), 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Kansas City clinches playoff berth and AFC West division title with:
KC win OR
KC tie + DEN loss
MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-4) vs. Dallas (10-4); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Miami clinches AFC East division title with:
MIA win + BUF loss or tie OR
MIA tie + BUF loss
Miami clinches playoff berth with:
MIA win OR
MIA tie + JAX loss OR
MIA tie + IND loss + HOU loss OR
MIA tie + IND loss or tie + CLE loss OR
MIA tie + HOU loss or tie + CIN loss or tie OR
MIA tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – NFC West division title
Dallas Cowboys (10-4) – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – playoff berth
DETROIT LIONS (10-4) at Minnesota (7-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:
1. DET win or tie
Detroit clinches playoff berth with:
1. LAR loss or tie OR
2. SEA loss or tie
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-3) vs. Baltimore; Christmas (Monday), 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC
San Francisco clinches NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with:
SF win + PHI loss + DAL loss + DET loss