PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Three teams remain in hunt

May 20—Three teams — one softball and two baseball — from Parker County will take the field this week in their continued quests for a state title.

The Aledo Ladycats are playing with a trip to state on the line, facing Burleson Centennial in a best-of-three home stand in the 5A Region 1 final.

Game 1 is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Aledo, with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday at Burleson Centennial. Game 3, if necessary, is slated for 10 a.m. at Cleburne High School.

Aledo (33-3) completed its sweep of Monterey Friday and Saturday, with 7-1 and 5-4 wins.

Delaney Rosser went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Brenlee Gonzales batted in three going 2-for-3 in the Game 1 win. Gonzales also picked up the win on the mound, going seven innings while giving up only two hits and one run. She also recorded nine strikeouts.

Pitcher Taylor McKean was dominant for Aledo in Game 2, giving up three runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts.

Addie Perry, Ana Flores, Gonzales and McKean all had RBIs to fuel the offense.

Centennial advanced with 13-2, 7-1 wins over Abilene last week.

Brock baseball kicks off its best-of-three series Thursday in the 3A Region I quarterfinal against Lubbock Cooper Liberty.

Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper High School with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after. If necessary, Game 3 is Saturday at Weatherford College at 2 p.m.

The most recent win for the Eagles (30-2) came in a sweep of Holliday Friday, with 8-1 and 12-1 victories, respectively.

Brock scored eight runs on eight hits in Game 1, with Cole Stanley getting the win in five innings pitched and seven strikeouts.

Brock came alive late in Game 2, with Cam Harris driving in four of the Eagles' 12 runs on two hits, including a 3-RBI double in the fourth. That inning saw the team break a 1-1 tie, putting 11 runs on the scoreboard to end the series on a run-rule.

Evan O'Connor picked up the win, going the full game and allowing only one run and one hit, striking out five.

Liberty (24-10) advanced to the regional semifinal with a 2-1 series win over Idalou last week.

The Springtown Porcupines (24-7) will face Canyon after edging Decatur in two games Thursday and Friday, 5-4 and 7-6.

Thursday's one-game 4A Region I semifinal will be at 6 p.m. at Frenship High School.

Canyon (26-7) completed the two-game sweep over West Plains Saturday.