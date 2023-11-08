Playoff rankings snub Alabama football in favor of Oregon. Preach on, Greg McElroy | Toppmeyer

The College Football Playoff selection committee prefers Oregon to Alabama, at least in this first full week of November. If that remains the case, the Crimson Tide could have a problem, because the Ducks’ currently rickety strength of schedule will solidify in the coming weeks.

Greg McElroy spit a cold truth for Alabama fans on Tuesday night, after the latest CFP rankings reveal. McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback turned ESPN analyst, correctly stated that the No. 8 Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC) cannot be assured of a playoff bid, even if it wins out, beats Georgia in the SEC Championship and finishes 12-1.

Part of the problem is No. 7 Texas and the Longhorns' Week 2 victory against Alabama.

No. 6 Oregon also presents another issue, though.

Let’s examine the roadblocks that would be in the path of a 12-1 Alabama:

– If Ohio State (CFP No. 1) or Michigan (CFP No. 3) goes undefeated, either would get in ahead of Alabama.

– If Florida State (CFP No. 4) goes undefeated, it would get in ahead of Alabama.

– If Texas (No. 7) wins the Big 12 at 12-1, it would stay ahead of Alabama, courtesy of beating the Tide in Tuscaloosa.

– If Washington (No. 5) goes undefeated, it would get in ahead of Alabama.

That’s a lot of ifs. A dose of chaos in these other conferences would help ensure a bid for a 12-1 Alabama.

But, there’s also the possibility of Oregon beating Washington in the Pac-12 Championship, finishing 12-1, and blocking the Tide’s path.

Oregon’s strength of schedule significantly lags behind that of Texas and Alabama. The Ducks don’t have a collection of victories to match Alabama’s wins over Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU or Texas’ wins against Alabama, Kansas and Kansas State.

In fact, Oregon has played two teams with records currently above .500. It lost to Washington and destroyed Utah.

So, why are the Ducks ahead of Alabama and Texas? Well, they look awfully good on the eye test.

But, if the eye test trumps résumé, then why is Ohio State ranked No. 1, ahead of No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan? The Buckeyes boast a superior résumé, but they aren’t winning with the same dominance as Georgia and Michigan.

As McElroy said on ESPN’s playoff rankings broadcast, the inconsistency of this selection committee is maddening. In Ohio State’s case, résumé rules, but in the debate of Oregon, Texas and Alabama, eye test trumps.

CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan said no singular principle guides the rankings. It’s not eye test versus résumé, Corrigan says, but the sum of a variety of factors that result in the pecking order.

“It’s not one single metric,” Corrigan said, when I asked why Oregon ranked ahead of Texas and Alabama.

It's fishy, is what it is.

The committee knew it would encounter blowback if it rewarded Michigan or Georgia with the No. 1 ranking, in light of their wobbly schedule strength, so they anointed Ohio State. In contrast, the committee thought they could get away with favoring the eye test lower in the rankings and set aside résumé .

Good on McElroy for calling out the committee on its inconsistency.

I didn’t raise an issue with the committee ranking Oregon ahead of Alabama last week, but on the heels of the Tide’s 42-28 win over then-No. 14 LSU on Saturday, a reconsideration should have been in order.

This debate becomes moot if Alabama loses another game.

If Alabama keeps winning and the final spot boils down to Texas or Alabama, then the debate is simple. Texas is in. Alabama is out.

But, if the debate comes down to Oregon and Alabama, then it’s eye test vs. résumé.

So far, this committee favors eye test – unless you’re Ohio State.

Other thoughts on these College Football Playoff rankings …

– Would No 9 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1) have a path to the playoff if it upsets Georgia, finishes 11-1, but places second to Alabama in the SEC West? Ask me again next Tuesday, after we see how much of a bump Ole Miss would receive for beating Georgia.

– Is Ohio State the nation’s best team? My eyes say no. However, I have no argument with the committee keeping the Buckeyes No. 1. Otherwise, teams like Georgia and Michigan would be rewarded for cupcake nonconference scheduling.

– Speaking of nonconference scheduling, where would Alabama be ranked if it had played Texas Tech in Week 2 (like Oregon did), rather than Texas? I’m thinking Alabama would be undefeated and ranked in the top four.

– Florida State sits on a perilous perch. Despite testing itself in the nonconference with an opener against LSU and an upcoming game against Florida, this committee awards the Seminoles no margin for error.

– These rankings solidify my thinking that a bid to the Citrus Bowl will be on the line when No. 13 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2) plays at No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday.

