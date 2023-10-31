Playoff Ranking Preview: What surprises could come in the initial poll

The College Football Playoff rankings debut on Tuesday night. Texas looks to see its name mentioned toward the top of the list.

The Longhorns’ involvement in the poll is a unique occurrence. The team usually doesn’t hold a 7-1 record heading into November. This squad has been different.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian began his campaign for a high ranking in the poll. Sarkisian touted his team’s dominant 10-point road win over Alabama as the best win in the country. Texas won the fourth quarter of that game 21-8 in enemy territory leaving no doubt who was the better team.

Where does that put the Longhorns in this poll? We mentioned undefeated teams in Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, Georgia and Michigan stand solidly above the team heading into the poll. Oregon could also get the nod above Texas, but who else?

The Oklahoma Sooners have a head-to-head win over Texas, so we’ll start there. Oklahoma beat Texas, 34-30.

We don’t believe the Sooners should be ranked higher after demonstrating their low floor in a loss to Kansas. Even so, Texas forfeited its right to shut down the conversation in the Red River matchup.

Outside of the Sooners and Oregon Ducks, there aren’t any reasonable cases for one-loss teams over Texas. Penn State lost by two scores to Ohio State in its only premier matchup. Ole Miss lost by two scores to the Alabama team that Texas thoroughly dominated.

Undefeated Air Force and James Madison don’t have the resume to launch above Texas.

The playoff committee has surprised before but probably won’t shock too many with its placement of the Longhorns. We expect to see Texas ranked No. 7 or 8.

The playoff rankings will be released at 6 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire