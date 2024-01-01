Playoff race fallout shows NFL officiating needs to change | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss the officiating errors at the end of Saturday night’s Lions-Cowboys game - which led to a Dallas win - and with a Philadelphia loss on Sunday, pushed the Eagles back to the 5th seed position in the NFC. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: You and I have been squarely on the, stop complaining about the officials. Yeah, they're bad. Sometimes it happens, move on. But this weekend, there's actual consequence to it. Like, the call that everybody's heard the reference to, we have the video, looks like players have reported, the ref didn't hear it, whatever happened there, whatever that mistake is, it is now making an actual difference in the standings.

Because that play being taken away from the Lions, all of a sudden changes the outcome of that game, which is now of consequence because the Eagles lost. Playoff seeding is changed because of an officiating error, which to me, is the dumbest damn thing I've ever heard of from a multi-billion dollar corporation like the NFL.

FRANK SCHWAB: How does this happen? I mean, and after you've heard it all. I'm writing in real time, right. We're writing about this for Yahoo Sports. And you're getting all this information. It just gets worse and worse. With Dan Campbell saying, I told him about it before the game. I told him everything I needed to do.

Because for people who don't know, they probably do now after all this hullabaloo, but coaches will go to officials before the game and say, we have this trick play coming. Look at this. I've drawn it up for you. Is this OK? Just be ready for it, so you don't call penalty on us.

Dan Campbell said he did that. I don't have any reason to disbelieve him. So they told him this play is coming. And Taylor Decker, who's the player who caught, ended up catching the 2-point conversion, but it didn't count, he goes to the official.

Like, Fitz, they're not talking about like, hey, what's your New Year's Eve plans. Like, there's only one reason for Taylor Decker to be going to the official at that point. Jared Goff, being the leader he is, this was-- I thought this was a really good moment for him, he points to Taylor Decker, he's like, go, to the official report. Decker does what he's supposed to do.

Somehow, some way, the referee doesn't register this. He doesn't see it or hear it. He says after the game, he just flat out, Decker didn't report. So it's like he forgot or something. Unless he's just lying. And I doubt that, too. It's just, I don't know how this happens.

And this is-- I think that this is kind of the peak of, look, the officiating, something has to get better here. Somehow, some way, NFL has to have a come to Jesus moment and say, this is just not up to our standard. How do we fix this? We're going to spend all offseason just getting this a little bit better.

It's never going to be perfect. It's officiating, we know that. But it can't be this bad either. This is-- like you said, we don't want to talk about officiating. It's kind of boring and cliche and all that. But in this case, this was really an inexcusable mistake that's going to-- it could determine who wins the Super Bowl this year, really.