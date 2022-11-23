Playoff race clearing up. Week 13 showdowns. Coaching carousel spins. College Football Fix discusses

There's two weekends left in the college football season and the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Or is it?

Could Alabama or Clemson - both on the back end of the top 10 - find a path to the semifinals? Meanwhile, TCU and Southern California - two of the surprise teams of the season - both effectively control their own destiny. There might be some resistance from the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan showdown.

Speaking of the Buckeyes and Wolverines, both struggled last week and face injury concerns ahead of the rivalry matchup of unbeatens. The pressure could be on Ryan Day to avoid a second loss in a row to Ohio State.

Off the field, there's a lot to digest with the coaching carousel. Does Nebraska have its man? What about the possible marriage of Lane Kiffin and Auburn?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address all these storylines during the latest version of College Football Fix, the USA TODAY Sports weekly podcast that releases every Tuesday during the season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Fix talks playoff race, Week 13, coaching carousel