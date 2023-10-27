Playoff prep: Breaking down the area's 17 first-round football games

Oct. 27—Win or go home. Those are the stakes now. Sports Editor Matt Daniels previews the 18 first-round playoff football games that kick off Friday and Saturday:

Class 6A

(15) Danville (5-4) at

(2) Washington (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday

What to know: After a 2-4 start, Danville rattled off three straight wins to secure its playoff berth. ... Senior running back and linebacker Phil Shaw IV is the Vikings' leader, having rushed for 899 yards on 102 carries and 15 touchdowns to go along with a team-high 89 tackles. He'll be on the lookout for Washington running back Kainon McQueary (1,282 rushing yards on 148 carries, 22 touchdowns), a key reason why the Panthers won the Mid-Illini Conference championship. ... Washington doesn't throw the ball much, but if it does, Danville juniors Jerry Reed III (five interceptions) and Javaughn Robinson (four interceptions) will look to make a play. The duo have both returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season.

Who wins: Danville, 17-14.

(10) Centennial (6-3) at

(7) Crete-Monee (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday

What to know: How Kellen Davis goes is how Centennial's offense will go. The junior dual-threat quarterback has completed 100 of 183 passes for 1,538 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 516 rushing yards on 76 carries and 10 touchdowns. ... But Centennial's offensive success can't just rely on Davis if it wants to win a first-round playoff game for the second time in the past three seasons. Senior running back Kodiac Pruitt (803 rushing yards on 133 carries, five TDs) and senior wide receivers Plamedie Ibinimion (25 catches for 442 yards, four TDs), Karson Kaiser (24 catches for 292 yards, four TDs) and Jacobi Posey (18 catches for 355 yards, six TDs) will need to make big plays, too. ... Crete-Monee has a balanced offense, with two quarterbacks in Derrin Couch and Dorian Patterson combining to throw for 1,135 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions, while the Warriors' top running back is Terrance Sandige (661 rushing yards on 107 carries, 10 TDs). Those numbers don't overwhelm, but Crete-Monee has averaged 51.5 points in its six wins. ... If Centennial's defense can get Crete-Monee's offense off the field often, senior defensive end Jack Barnhart (84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss) and junior linebacker Ralph Mietcheu (80 tackles) will have a big say in the matter.

Who wins: Centennial, 30-28.

Class 5A

(13) Triad (6-3) at

(4) Mahomet-Seymour (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday

What to know: A healthy Luke Johnson is an effective running back for Mahomet-Seymour. The senior has battled injuries each of the last three seasons, but he has 624 rushing yards on 132 carries and nine touchdowns to go along with 23 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He could be the X-factor offensively for M-S if it wants to go on a playoff run. ... M-S quarterback Luke Dyer has fared well in replacing current Iowa State quarterback Wyatt Bohm, with Dyer completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,998 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Dyer spreads the ball around to junior Trey Peters (36 catches for 630 yards, nine TDs), senior Braden Pagel (39 catches for 461 yards, seven TDs) and junior Ray Long (23 catches for 406 yards, five TDs). ... Triad will look for quarterback Isaac Ackerman (1,779 passing yards, 17 TDs; 578 rushing yards, six TDs) to make plays. But M-S junior linebacker Brock VanDeveer (58 tackles, six sacks) and senior defensive back Donovan Lewis (seven interceptions) help anchor a defense that has produced three shutouts this season.

Who wins: Mahomet-Seymour, 42-14

Class 3A

(14) Prairie Central (5-4) at

(3) North Lawndale (8-1), noon, Saturday

What to know: The Hawks have thrown the ball more this season than in years past under first-year coach Mike Goodwin, but Prairie Central still runs the ball. Mainly with Hudson Ault. The junior speedster averages nearly a first down every carry, scampering his way to 1,361 yards on 148 carries and 16 touchdowns. ... Senior quarterback Avery Elder does a good job of avoiding mistakes, having completed 77 of 128 passes for 1,065 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Seniors Tyler Curl (22 catches for 299 yards, three TDs) and Talen Steidinger (15 catches for 236 yards, three TDs) are his favorite targets. ... The kickoff at Lane Stadium will mark the first home playoff game for North Lawndale. The Phoenix have never won a playoff game, but its only loss this season was to undefeated Payton 21-20. Prairie Central was competitive in all four of its losses, to playoff teams in Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic by a combined 37 points.

Who wins: Prairie Central, 28-21.

(15) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4)

at (2) Princeton, 1 p.m., Saturday

What to know: If Paxton-Buckley-Loda is able to score against the Tigers, it'll mark the first time an opponent has done so against Princeton in October. Princeton rolled past Bureau Valley, Mendota and Hall by a combined score of 151-0 in its final three regular-season games. ... The PBL offense starts and stops with Robert Boyd-Meents. The junior running back has rushed for 1,180 yards on 133 carries and 21 touchdowns to go along with 438 receiving yards on 17 catches and five touchdowns.. Princeton running back Casey Etheridge is also tough to stop, rushing for 1,476 yards on 163 carries and 23 touchdowns. ... Seven of the Panthers' nine games this season were decided by at least 29 points, with only PBL's wins against Chillicothe IVC and Monticello decided by a touchdown or less.

Who wins: Princeton, 35-7.

(12) Clinton (6-3) at (5) Sullivan/Okaw Valley (8-1), 1:30 p.m., Saturday

What to know: One area program will get a long-awaited playoff win on Saturday. Clinton has never won a playoff game in its eight previous appearances. Sullivan/Okaw Valley, meanwhile, hasn't enjoyed a playoff victory since beating Unity 18-12 in the first round in 2001. ... The resurgence of Sullivan/Okaw Valley this season can be tied to its quarterback, Cooper Christensen. The junior has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,875 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions on top of 648 rushing yards on 66 carries and nine touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Aiden Ballinger (38 catches for 784 yards, six TDs) and junior running back Aian Fryman (83 carries for 875 yards five TDs) are other big-play possibilities. ... Eight sets of brothers are on Clinton's roster, with senior quarterback Mason Walker and junior defensive back Colton Walker having key roles. Mason Walker has thrown for 899 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 462 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while Colton Walker has six interceptions.

Who wins: Sullivan/Okaw Valley, 39-27.

(16) Monticello (5-4) at

(1) DuQuoin (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

What to know: The Sages will travel to a southern Illinois power, but one coach Cully Welter should be familiar with. The two programs met in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, with Monticello falling just short in a 28-25 road setback. ... If Monticello wants to keep it close against DuQuoin again this year — and possibly pull an upset — then it's vital for senior quarterback Luke Teschke to have a superb game. Teschke, an Illinois State baseball commit, has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,243 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has a team-high 690 rushing yards on 126 carries and 14 TDs to go along with 65 tackles as one of Monticello's linebackers. ... Since Monticello's state title in 2018, the Sages have not had the best luck with playoff games in southern Illinois. Along with their 2019 first-round loss at DuQoin, the Sages also saw their 2021 fall season end with a second-round loss at Benton and lost in the first round last season at Mt. Carmel.

Who wins: DuQuoin, 43-20.

(9) Unity (7-2) at

(8) Williamsville (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

What to know: Dane Eisenmenger didn't have a say in last season's state semifinal game between the two teams that Williamsville won. But Unity's sophomore quarterback certainly will on Saturday. Eisenmenger has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,740 yards, 23 touchdowns and only two interceptions. ... Unity's defense will have to concern itself with a balanced Williamsville offense. Quarterback Joshua Cates has thrown for 1,184 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, with running back Braddock Cates rushing for 1,300 yards on 169 carries and 15 touchdowns. ... Unity doesn't have a 1,000-yard rusher going into the playoffs like the Rockets normally do. Instead, Unity has relied on a host of contributors in Eric Miebach (416 rushing yards on 59 carries, five TDs), Halen Daly (361 rushing yards on 50 carries, six TDs), Caden Hensch (339 rushing yards on 48 carries, three TDs) and Garrett Richardson (321 rushing yards on 45 carries, five TDs).

Who wins: Unity, 35-28.

(11) Carlinville (6-3) at (6) St. Joseph-Ogden (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

What to know: Logan Smith has flourished in his senior season. The SJ-O quarterback has completed 77 percent of his passes for 2,085 yards, 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He's also rushed for 490 yards on 80 carries and a team-high 18 touchdowns. ... Coy Taylor has already topped 1,000 receiving yards for a second straight season. The junior wide receiver for the Spartans has hauled in 73 receptions for 1,033 yards with eight touchdowns. Fellow junior Tanner Siems, however, has a team-high nine touchdown catches to go along with 32 receptions for 557 yards. ... SJ-O owns two playoff wins against Carlinville in its history, doing so in the first round in 2003 and in the second round in 2015. The Cavaliers, whose only losses are to playoff teams in Pana, Vandalia and Greenville, rely on quarterback Rex Reels (1,059 passing yards, 15 TDs), running back Jack Rouse (428 rushing yards, eight TDs) and running back Nate Dyer (425 rushing yards, five TDs).

Who wins: St. Joseph-Ogden, 47-24.

Class 2A

(16) Quincy Notre Dame (4-5) at

(1) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

What to know: The run-first approach by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond has worked this season. Quarterback Jayce Parsons has a team-high 1,126 rushing yards on 130 carries and 17 touchdowns, with running back Landon Waldrop also effective with 821 rushing yards on 91 carries and 10 touchdowns. ... Parsons doesn't throw the ball much, but when he does, Connor Nettles (13 catches for 221 yards, five TDs) and Easton Frederick (six catches for 206 yards, three TDs) are his primary targets. All told, Parsons is 22 of 51 for 505 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. ... QND, coached by former Illini offensive lineman Jack Cornell, is a perennial playoff team but is playing in 2A for the first time in the eight-class system after mainly playing in the 4A playoffs in the past. Quarterback Noah Lunt (947 passing yards, 14 TDs) and running back Ivan Hun (668 rushing yards, nine TDs) are the top playmakers for the Raiders, who play an independent schedule and are the only team in the 2A playoffs with a losing record.

Who wins: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 35-17.

(9) Rockridge (8-1) at

(8) Westville (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

What to know: Drew Wichtowski is a force. The Westville quarterback and defensive end rushed for 289 yards, threw for 144 yards and made four tackles for loss in Westville's regular-season finale against Iroquois West last Friday night. ... The distance between the two schools — approximately 224 miles — generated plenty of chatter this week. But that overshadows the type of seasons both programs have had. The Tigers have won six straight games and are co-Vermilion Valley Conference champions, while the Rockets have won eight straight games and clinched an outright Three Rivers Rock Conference title. ... Every playoff appearance Westville has made in its history has had coach Guy Goodlove on the sidelines. The Tigers' Hall of Fame coach, who has led the program since 1995, carries a 19-15 playoff record.

Who wins: Westville, 28-27. This game might have the feel more of a state quarterfinal game than a first-round matchup.

(11) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (7-2) at (6) Farmington (8-1), 3 p.m., Saturday

What to know: Running the ball is not the main focus for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin this season. Quarterback Karson Stevenson has completed 111 of 178 passes for 1,946 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It's a stark contrast from the run-first, run-second and run-third approach the Blue Devils had used in the past. ... Ayden Ingram and Chaz Dubois are the top two options in the pass game for BHRA. Ingram has 48 catches for 802 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, with Dubois making 38 catches for 773 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... Farmington has won each of its last three first-round playoff games, and BHRA has won its last eight first-round playoff games.

Who wins: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 30-20.

Class 1A

(11) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-3) at

(6) Aurora Christian (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday

What to know: In his second season coaching GCMS, Chad Augspurger has the Falcons back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. ... Augspurger, though, is familiar with deep GCMS playoff runs. He was the Falcons' defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018 when the Falcons won back-to-back Class 2A state titles. ... Aurora Christian has only had football since 1998, but the Eagles are making their 19th playoff appearance this year. Like GCMS, Aurora Christian has won two Class 2A state titles, doing so in 2011 and 2012.

Who wins: Aurora Christian, 42-21.

(13) Tuscola (5-4) at

(4) Belleville Althoff (8-1), 3 p.m.

What to know: Althoff has a dynamic offense that averages 43.3 points, with junior running back Dierre Hill Jr. (1,483 rushing yards on 109 carries, 19 touchdowns) and freshman quarterback Jayden Ellington (80 of 114, 1,145 passing yards, 12 TDs) leading the way. Tuscola's defense has been problematic this season, too, with the Warriors allowing an average of 31.7 points. ... If Tuscola wants to keep pace with Althoff, senior quarterback Jordan Quinn needs to have a monster game. He's capable, too, with 2,428 yards of total offense (1,731 passing and 697 rushing) and 29 total touchdowns. ... Senior Austin Cummings is Quinn's go-to target with 58 catches for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns. Cummings is also a threat in the return game, running back three kickoffs for a score and one punt for a touchdown.

Who wins: Belleville Althoff, 52-30

(12) Villa Grove (6-3) at

(5) LeRoy, 1 p.m., Saturday

What to know: A contrast of styles will likely unfold at L.A. McKean Field. LeRoy only threw the ball 28 times this season, with quarterback Bo Zeleznik completing 12 of those passes for 203 yards and seven touchdowns. But what Zeleznik does well is run the ball, producing 1,321 rushing yards on 159 carries and 19 touchdowns. ... Villa Grove relies on a balanced offensive approach, with quarterback Layne Rund completing 79 of 146 passes for 1,378 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Gunner Cline has emerged as the Blue Devils' top running back with 847 rushing yards on 127 carries and 12 touchdowns. Hunter Butts (399 rushing yards, five TDs) and Rund (299 rushing yards, nine TDs) are also options. ... When Zeleznik doesn't have the ball in his hands, he can count on Matt Stuepfert (707 rushing yards, nine TDs), Landon Welte (418 rushing yards) and Brody Bennett (333 rushing yards, six TDs) to contribute.

Who wins: LeRoy, 41-29.

(10) West Central (6-3)

at (7) Salt Fork (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

What to know: Like most 1A programs, Salt Fork depends upon two-way starters. Such as Jameson Remole. The Storm quarterback has completed 50 of 86 passes for 729 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions to go with 270 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and 55 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back. ... Carter Chambliss is Salt Fork's leading tackler on a defense that has compiled three shutouts this season and is the Storm's leading rusher on a team averaging 29.2 points. The junior linebacker/running back has 81 tackles and 447 rushing yards on 108 carries. ... Salt Fork will vie for its second straight second-round appearance, while West Central — led by a trio of running backs in Chance Little (727 rushing yards, five TDs), Mason Berry (623 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Conner Turner (523 rushing yards, 10 TDs) — last won a playoff game in 2015.

Who wins: Salt Fork, 28-7.

8-man

(16) Bushnell-Prairie City (4-5) at

(1) St. Thomas More (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

What to know: Hand the ball to Peace Bumba and watch out. The formula has worked wonders for the Sabers this season, with the STM senior standout running back having rushed for 1,718 yards on 123 carries and 25 touchdowns so far. ... Reid Craddock has shown an ability to make plays in the air, completing 57 of 99 passes for 801 yards and nine TDs. ... If August Christhilf gets six tackles on Saturday, the Sabers will have four players with at least 100 tackles. James Schmidt leads the way with 144, followed by 139 from Bumba and 109 from Brody Cuppernell.

Who wins: St. Thomas More, 61-16.

(13) Pawnee at

(4) Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m., Saturday

What to know: The Bearcats will have had two weeks off since their last game after they picked up a forfeit win from Schlarman in the regular-season finale. Milford/CP carries a five-game win streak into Saturday's first-round game. ... A key reason why the Bearcats have overcome a 2-2 start? A breakthrough offense. Milford/CP is averaging 55.5 points in its win streak, with running back Tyler Nuekomm (1,117 rushing yards on 133 carries, 12 touchdowns), quarterback Gavin Schunke (1,254 passing yards, 24 TDs; 591 rushing yards, seven TDs) and wide receiver Caleb Cluttuer (36 catches for 686 yards, 19 TDs) leading the way. Nuekomm is also the Bearcats' leading tackler with 71 tackles.

Who wins: Milford/Cissna Park, 44-14.