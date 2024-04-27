Playoff Pioneers: Stillwater baseball will host its own Regional after top-two district finish

Apr. 23—Stillwater defeated Moore, 10-1, in Tuesday's district finale and clinched a second-place finish in 6A-3. The top two teams in each district are selected as host teams for the regional round of playoffs, meaning the Pioneers will host this postseason.

No team in Oklahoma High School 6A is playing better baseball than Stillwater as of late. For that, the Pioneers are reaping the benefits.

The Pioneers finished with an 11-3 district record and 53 district points, both of which were behind district winner Owasso. The Rams went 13-1 with 72 district points, but their only loss was to Stillwater on March 5.

Everything's coming together for first-year coach Marty Lees and his Pioneer team down the stretch of the season. An offensive outburst, a combined no-hitter tossed on Monday at Moore and an active nine-game winning streak — the longest of any team in Oklahoma 6A baseball.

"We've got a really good baseball team," Lees said. "We have a lot of options. Some kids have stepped up in a time when diversity was sitting right there...we've just fought right through it."

Led by top-ranked 2025 prospect Ethan Holliday, Stillwater is so much more than just that. Over the current win streak it is averaging 10.7 runs scored per game. In Tuesday's win, nine different Pioneers recorded a hit and seven scored a run.

"I really like where the team's spirit is at right now," Lees said. "These kids are winners. Every single one of them are winners."

Stillwater still has three games remaining on its regular season schedule. First, a non-district trip to Broken Arrow on Thursday followed by two non-district home games against Mustang and Marlow on Friday and next Monday.

The official schedule and bracket for regional play still has yet to be released, but the News Press team will provide updates with that information as soon as it is available. Regional play is expected to begin late next week.