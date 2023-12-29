After playoff miss and roster churn, UGA football and Florida State clash in Orange Bowl

There are telltale signs that Georgia football will wrap up its season Saturday in an Orange Bowl game that isn’t exactly what it may seem on the surface for a matchup of the two highest ranked nonplayoff teams.

ESPN’s promo for the game that aired Thursday included Georgia’s biggest star, Brock Bowers, even though it would be considered a surprise if the All-American tight end and projected top 10 NFL draft pick played.

Florida State’s starting quarterback for the game, true freshman Brock Glenn, learned he would fill that role when he was about to take off in Charlotte to fly back from Christmas break and got a call from Seminoles coach Mike Norvell.

“It was a little more intense,” he said.

Expected starter Tate Rodemaker this week joined a long list of Seminoles pulling out of the game. He’s seeking a transfer.

Nearly four weeks after becoming the first unbeaten, Power Five team to be left of the four-team playoff, the Seminole players that remain are still coming to grips with that heartache. Losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury made the Seminoles less attractive to the CFP committee.

“I know we deserved to be there, I know we should be there,” Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas said. “We did all we could. We’re 13-0. I feel like there’s nothing else we could have done to get in there. It is what it is. You’ve got to control what you can control.”

Instead the No. 5 Seminoles face the No. 6 Bulldogs (12-1) in a 4 p.m. game on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Georgia from fell from No. 1 to out of the playoff after its 29-game winning streak ended with a 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“It was just a very bad taste in my mouth, but I’m ready to put a new taste in my mouth on Saturday,” Georgia sophomore edge rusher Jalon Walker said.

Coach Kirby Smart has managed to keep his team mostly together-even with 17 scholarship players in the transfer portal, predominately backups — and kept opt-outs seemingly to only injured players.

“They want to go out on top,” Smart said Friday. “They don't want their last Georgia outing to be what was the SEC championship. They put their minds to it, and it was a little bit of almost a contagious deal. One guy did it, another guy did it, and they wanted to play.”

Georgia players have bought in even after missing out on the playoff for the first time since 2020.

“It shows basically how connected we are,” said junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter, viewed as an early round NFL draft pick if he declares. “Obviously, we lost in the SEC championship, but we’ve been working hard over the last month to be able to play in this game and just be able to finish the season the right way.”

Smart said Georgia would still “have more guys get more opportunities in this game than we normally would have had just because of injuries. We've had significant injuries and a lot of guys who have not been able to practice during the bowl run just because of the injuries coming out of the SEC championship.”

Florida State beat Louisville for the ACC championship the same day.

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins found out the Seminoles missed the playoff the next day when he landed in San Francisco on a recruiting trip on Selection Sunday. He said a rental car employee saw his FSU shirt and told him ‘Man, y’all got screwed.’”

Said Norvell on Friday: “I'm going to always have feelings about that decision and the things that I've had to see the effect to our players.

Florida State is missing 11 starters due to opt outs, injuries and transfers, including six on offense.

The line moved from Georgia by 14½ earlier this week to 20 ½ by Friday after the news that the Seminoles would start Glenn whose first start came in the 16-6 win over Louisville in the ACC championship game.

That means unproven players will have expanded roles.

“There's guys that are on this team that are going to make major contributions in this game that have been preparing for this for their entire life,” Norvell said.

“It’s an opportunity for young guys to step up and show what they’re made of,” Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske said.

“We’re confident in our chemistry and we’re confident we can win this thing,” said Glenn, a 6-foot-2, 213-pound former 3-star recruit from Covington Tenn. native who was 8 of 21 for 55 yards and was sacked four times against Louisville.

Atkins said the playoff snub tested the team and provided a life lesson that can help them in years to come.

“We’re still approaching this like we have every other game in the previous 13,” said tight end Kyle Morlock, from Blairsville, Ga., a transfer from, Shorter College. “It’s all we’ve got, all we need. That’s what Coach Norvell’s been preaching all year. It doesn’t matter who we got out there, we’re going to go out there and perform like we have.”

Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims joined his teammates in Miami on Thursday, two days after the team arrived, but he’s battled an ankle injury that required surgery and seems unlikely to play.

Smart was coy when asked about Bowers’ status Friday.

“We’ll see,” he said of player still affected by an ankle injury late in the season.

Smart said Georgia players’ “energy level is enthusiastic,” this week.

“The season didn’t turn out like we wanted it to,” senior running back Kendall Milton said, “but it’s still an opportunity to play a really good team. They were undefeated the whole season…They have the same drive and tough team that we have.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football aims to finish strong vs. Seminoles in Orange Bowl