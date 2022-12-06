Playoff matchups are set. Deion Sanders leads the coaching carousel. College Football Fix discusses

The College Football Playoff is set with Georgia leading the seeds followed by Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Did the committee get it right after some drama-filled championship games or was there an argument for Alabama that could have carried the day?

Looking ahead to the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl matchups in the semifinals, can the Buckeyes take down the Bulldogs and what about the chances of the Horned Frogs to beat the Wolverines.

Clemson missed the playoff but rolled to the ACC championship after changing quarterbacks. Did Dabo Swinney wait too long to go to Cade Klubnik and did it cost his team a spot in the playoff?

The coaching carousel is spinning at a high rate of speed, led by Colorado's hiring of Deion Sanders. How will the former Jackson State coach fare in Boulder with a major rebuilding task in front of him? Scott Satterfield's departure to Cincinnati leaves a vacancy at Louisville, where former quarterback and current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm would appear to be the first option.

