Playoff Lookback: Giants postseason history vs. Eagles

For the third time since Dec. 11, the Giants are set for a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, this time in the NFC Divisional Round. New York heads back to Lincoln Financial Field after Philadelphia swept the regular season series with a win in the regular season finale.

Despite a team history of classic battles within the division, this matchup marks just the fifth all-time postseason meeting between the Giants and Eagles.

Here is a lookback at the previous four playoff meetings between the two franchises:

1981 NFC Wild Card: Giants 27, Eagles 21

New York roared out to a 20-0 first quarter lead at Veterans Stadium by way of two Scott Brunner touchdown passes and a fumble recovery in the end zone. The Eagles responded with a touchdown the next three quarters, but Brunner's third TD pass of the first half made it comfortable for the visitors who survived to advance to the divisional round. Despite 48 combined points, both offenses were held under 280 total yards apiece.

2000 NFC Divisional: Giants 20, Eagles 10

The Giants started hot at home as Ron Dixon ran back the opening kickoff 97 yards for the game’s first touchdown. The Giants defense stole all the headlines sacking Donovan McNabb six times, forcing three first-half turnovers including a 32-yard pick-six by Jason Sehorn, and not allowing a touchdown until the final two minutes of the contest (which was set up by a blocked punt). Philly's defense kept them in the game by forcing two fumbles as the Giants' offense struggled. The win sparked Big Blue’s run to Super Bowl XXXV before an eventual loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

2006 NFC Wild Card: Eagles 23, Giants 20

In their first postseason matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, the game delivered in nail-biting fashion. After an early touchdown reception from Plaxico Burress, the Eagles responded with 17 points in the second quarter for a 10-point halftime lead. Both starting running backs, Tiki Barber and Brian Westbrook, eclipsed 150 yards from scrimmage. After Burress' second TD of the game tied the score with five minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, Jeff Garcia, filling in for the injured McNabb, drove Philadelphia down the field to set up a game-winning 38-yard field goal from David Akers as time expired.

2008 NFC Divisional: Eagles 23, Giants 11

This game holds the most significance when thinking ahead to this weekend’s matchup, as it is the most recent postseason meeting and was matchup between the No. 1 seed and the No. 6 seed. After an early New York field goal at home, McNabb ran in Philadelphia’s first touchdown to take the lead on their second drive. But the Giants, coming off a bye, struggled for offense as Eli Manning threw for just 169 yards on 29 attempts. Both McNabb and Manning each threw two interceptions, but only Philadelphia was able to find the end zone. After a third John Carney field goal of the game gave the Giants an 11-10 third-quarter lead, the Eagles scored the final 13 points of the game for an upset win to advance to the NFC Championship Game.