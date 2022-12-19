With playoff lives on the line, Giants survive late Commanders rally

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders entered a Week 15 game fully aware of its significance. Even if they downplayed it throughout the week, both teams recognized that it was a playoff-like situation.

And it played out accordingly.

Like an old-school NFC East game, the two teams left it all on the line. There were big hits, big plays, and big stops. And in fitting fashion, it came all the way down to the end.

Ultimately, the Giants held strong against a furious Commanders rally late in the fourth quarter. They stopped Washington on four downs inside the 10-yard line with just seconds remaining.

With the win, the Giants improve to 8-5-1 on the year and secure their first .500 or better season since 2016. Their playoff odds also improve to above 80%.

Final score: Giants 20, Commanders 12

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 14 3 3 20 Commanders 3 0 6 3 12

Keys to the game

The Commanders were penalized six times for 40 yards (Giants 5 times for 30 yards).

Giants won the turnover battle, 2-0.

New York won the time of possession, 30:30 to 29:30.

Giants recorded 3.0 sacks and didn’t surrender one.

It was over when...

Cornerback Darnay Holmes knocked down a pass intended for wide receiver Curtis Samuel. It was arguably a defensive pass interference but it went uncalled. On the same play, Kayvon Thibodeaux got injured due to hands to the face, which also went uncalled.

The Giants got the ball back and went into victory formation.

Players of the game

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (12 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 TD)

RB Saquon Barkley (120 total yards, 1 TD)

QB Daniel Jones (197 total yards)

Injuries

Midway through the first quarter, rookie right tackle Evan Neal seemed to injure his leg/ankle. He stayed on to finish the series, limped off but returned on the next series.

Tight end Nick Vannett headed to the locker room late in the second quarter and underwent X-rays. He later returned to the game.

Late in the third quarter, cornerback Darnay Holmes was banged up on a third-down stop and walked gingerly to the sideline. He remained in the game.

Safety Landon Collins suffered a foot/ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. He got taped up and returned.

Kicker Graham Gano got hurt while attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff with under 2:00 remaining. He limped off the field and it’s unclear if he could have returned.

On the final defensive play of the game, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was poked in the eye and had to be helped off the field.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is 1:00 p.m. ET.

