With playoff hopes dashed, Jets must find a new QB for win-now team

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Jets can window dress this one all they like. It doesn’t matter. Actions speak louder than any words behind a podium.

The Jets needed this game against the Jaguars to keep their playoff hopes alive. And in the second half they benched the quarterback they drafted second overall 603 days ago in favor of a practice-squad elevation hoping it would save their season.

Again the Jets put the fate of their season in the hands of a practice-squad quarterback who had not attempted a pass this year. They believed in him more than the player they drafted second overall.

Chris Streveler provided a boost. He did not lead the Jets back. The Jaguars won, 19-3.

The Jets' hopes of snapping their seemingly forever-long playoff drought are likely now over. More damning? So too are the dreams Zach Wilson could potentially be this team’s long-answered prayer at quarterback. He is not.

Now it’s imperative Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas find the player who is.

The clock is ticking.

“I feel like he has gotten better,” Saleh said of Wilson. “But we have to go show it on the football field.”

This is close to unchartered territory. The life expectancy of talent evaluators is almost always tied to the quarterback they evaluate and draft within the first 10 selections. Picks that high are so, so valuable. Missing on one, especially at the quarterback position, is punishable with a death sentence.

That’s what makes this situation for Saleh (New York’s coach) and Douglas (New York’s general manager) so unique. The two men joined forces in 2021. They had a choice that offseason: Keep incumbent starter Sam Darnold, or trade him and select Wilson second overall. They believed Wilson had more upside, so they moved on from Darnold and ushered in a new era.

That was a mistake. There’s no way around that now.



Through two years and 23 starts Wilson has been nothing short of a disaster. He’s thrown for just 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He has a completion percentage of 55.2 percent and a passer rating of 70.9. This year, when most quarterbacks experience a second-year jump, Wilson has completed just 132 of 242 passes (54.5 percent) for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His ineffective play led to a three-week benching midway through this year. He lasted just 6.5 quarters before getting sent to the bench again. He is incapable, right now, of playing quarterback at the NFL level.

That’s ridiculous to think to write of a player, again, selected second overall just a year ago — especially with others drafted behind him (Mac Jones, Justin Fields) all experiencing more success. But, again, it’s true.

That’s New York’s sad reality.

Messing up that bad would send so many to the unemployment line. But Douglas is also the same man who drafted running back Breece Hall, receivers Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Saleh and his staff are the same men who have developed those around the quarterback to open New York’s win-now window.

The job they’ve done there affords them a lifeline. But this is it.

“I’ve got to look in the mirror,” Wilson said. “‘Why are we not moving the ball?’ And that starts with me.”

The Jets' next quarterback is not on this roster right now. Mike White, who’s undeniably the best passer on the team right now, has a ceiling and is not durable enough to factor in as the unquestioned starter 2023 and beyond. While there are talented options in the draft, the accelerated growth of the other youth on the roster will likely steer the Jets away from that avenue. Their win-now window is open, but it can close as quickly as it widened.

This means this team needs a veteran. They’re going to target a veteran.

The real question: What veteran?

Saleh and Douglas need to start having those discussions now. They’ve already wasted enough time on Wilson.

“We couldn’t play complementary football today,” Gardner said after the game.

The most obvious connection is San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo. He knows the offense. He knows coordinator Mike LaFleur and Saleh. This offense isn’t complicated. It’s considered one of the more quarterback friendly because it’s predicated on scheming players open, and having the quarterback throw to a spot — hit the open guy. Garoppolo isn’t special, but he’s more than capable of doing that — he quarterbacked San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2019.

There are durability concerns there, though. The 49ers could also elect to keep him if their issues with Trey Lance are real. That would lead the Jets elsewhere. Las Vegas’ Derek Carr is another option. He’d be more expensive, but the ceiling with the 31-year-old is undeniably higher than Garoppolo. He’d give the Jets a win-now player, but also a potential mentor to oversee the development of a rookie drafted in the second or third round.

Then there are the wild cards — the Giants’ Daniel Jones, Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson all could be available. Jones’ performance this year with an undermanned Giants roster has turned more than a few heads in the NFL. His once forgotten upside is again believed to be real. Rodgers and Jackson would cost a fortune to obtain, but owner Woody Johnson has never shied away from an attention-stealing shiny new toy.

“Right now, it’s not about the playoffs,” Saleh said. “It’s about getting off this mat and finding a way to put together a football game.”

The Jets won’t sniff the playoffs if they can’t figure things out under center. It’s clear they’ll be turning to someone else, but it needs to be the right someone else. The Broncos were in a similar situation to New York last year. They were armed with a top-tier defense and talented playmakers. They believed they were just a quarterback away, so they traded for Russell Wilson. It’s blown up in their face. The Rams, before the 2021 season, struck a trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. He then led them to a Super Bowl title.

The Jets must be the latter, not the former.

They get a second swing at getting this right. But they will not get a third.