Playoff hockey, ‘pig roast’ to return to Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After five long years, Grand Rapids Griffins fans will welcome playoff hockey back to Van Andel Arena.

Heading into Game 2 of the AHL Central Division semifinals, the Griffins are up 1-0 against the Rockford IceHogs.

VIDEO: Griffins come back to win Game 1 against Rockford

Staff are pulling out all the stops for Wednesday and Friday. Instead of just Friday, both games will feature $2 beers and $2 hot dogs, not just on Friday. Every fan will also receive a playoff rally towel. An old team tradition is being dusted off, as well.

“The pig roast is just a fun play on the team that they’re playing — the IceHogs — during this series” said group events manager, Bre’onna Raymo. “It’s something fun that we did almost a decade ago, so we wanted to bring it back. It just seemed time.”

The aptly named pig roast will be back Friday at the arena’s brick plaza on Fulton Street. Starting at 5 p.m. until everything is gone, fans can buy a $14 BBQ pork sandwich combo that comes with chips and a pop or water. They are allowed to be taken inside after the arena’s doors open.

Tickets are on sale, but Raymo warns that at least half of them are already sold for both games.

