The Playoff GOAT: 20 insane NFL postseason stats about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady, closing out his 22nd season in the NFL, is untouchable in the playoffs — at least, statistically speaking.

After unprecedented success in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady picked up right where he left off in postseason proficiency in his two seasons with the Buccaneers. He helped lead Tampa Bay to a victory in Super Bowl 55 last February in his first campaign with the team.

Now, the Buccaneers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and Brady — at 44 years old — is still playing at an elite level. So as the Buccaneers gear up to face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the divisional round, he's certain to only add to his remarkable postseason run.

Here's a look at 20 of the most absurd Brady stats for postseason games.

1. Let's start here: Brady's 12,720 career passing yards in the postseason are not only an NFL record, they're only 591 fewer than the combined total of the second- (Peyton Manning with 7,339) and third-ranked (Ben Roethlisberger with 5,972) players.

2. In fact, if Brady's playoff passing yard total was ranked against the regular season career passing totals of other players, he'd rank 174th all-time, ahead of players like Rick Mirer, Tom Flores and Jimmy Garoppolo (11,852).

3. One more: if you were to combine the postseason passing yards of every other starting quarterback currently still in the playoffs, Brady nearly surpasses them, trailing by only four yards.

4. Brady's 85 career passing touchdowns is 40 more than the next closest players, Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers.

5. What's wild about that is that if you take Brady's postseason touchdown passes over the last 10 years alone, starting with the 2012 season, his 47 would still rank as most all-time.

6. Brady's 38 from the decade prior would still rank fifth all-time.

7. His 46 career playoff games are the equivalent of almost three full regular seasons. If Tampa Bay gets to the Super Bowl, under the assumption that Brady would play every game, his 49 playoff appearances would be just two games short of three full 17-game regular seasons.

8. Aside from the 2008 season he missed because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in the season opener, the only year that Brady played the majority of snaps as a starter and missed the playoffs was 2002, his third year in the league and second as a full-time starter.

9. The flip side of the career playoff passing touchdown mark (and maybe the only downside of playing in so many postseason games) is that Brady also holds the dubious record of most career playoff interceptions thrown with 38, eight more than the second-ranked player, Brett Favre.

10. That mark also may very well stand forever. With Ben Roethlisberger (28) almost certainly retiring this offseason, the next closest active player on that list is Aaron Rodgers, who has only 13.

11. There's a debate about whether victories should be a valid quarterback stat, given the team nature of pro football. Regardless of where you fall on that topic, Brady's success has been unprecedented. He has won 35 games in the postseason.

12. That means he has won more playoff games than 28 of the 32 NFL franchises, is tied with the Cowboys and trails only the Patriots (37) and Steelers and Packers (36).

13. Those 35 playoff victories are more than double the next closest player, Joe Montana, with 16.

14. In fact, if Brady can get the Buccaneers to win consecutive Super Bowls, he would then have 38 postseason victories, surpassing each and every franchise in the league.

15. At 44 years and 166 days, Brady became the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game. It's a record he keeps breaking, given that he is a perfect 5-0 in the playoffs as the starting quarterback of the Buccaneers.

16. Not surprisingly, his dominance extends to conference championships and Super Bowls. Brady has appeared in a record 10 Super Bowls. Because there have been 55 of them, that means he has played in nearly one-fifth (18.18%) of all Super Bowls. His seven titles and five Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards are also records.

17. No other player has appeared in more than six Super Bowls. Hall of Fame pass rusher Charles Hayley ranks second with five championships and Joe Montana ranks second with three Super Bowl MVPs.

18. Brady has reached conference championship games 14 times in his career. The next closest passers, Joe Montana and Steve Young, each had only half as many.

19. Brady also hold postseason records for completions (1,135), attempts (1,801), fourth-quarter comebacks (nine), game-winning drives (14).

20. When it comes to Super Bowls, he remains untouchable. Brady's record for career passing yards in the league's biggest game (3,039) is almost three times the next closest player (Kurt Warner with 1,156); his record for passing touchdowns (21) is almost double the next closest player (Joe Montana with 11); and he also laps the field in attempts (421) and completions (277).

Yet, despite playing in twice as many Super Bowls as John Elway, the player with the most interceptions (eight) in Super Bowl history, Brady has two fewer.

