A Playoff game at Ohio Stadium? CFP announces schedules for expanded 2024, 2025 postseason

The College Football Playoff schedule for the 2024 and 2025 seasons have been released.

The CFP Board of Trustees announced Dec. 1 that the 12-team College Football Playoff would begin during the 2024 football season, with higher-seeded teams hosting first-round games before New Year's Six bowl games rotate within the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

What is the College Football Playoff 2024 schedule?

In 2024, the first round would begin with an evening game Dec. 20 before three first-round games in the early afternoon, late afternoon and evening slots Dec. 21. Each of these games will be on the campus of the higher-seeded team.

Starting Dec. 31, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl would host the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game and Allstate Sugar Bowl host the other quarterfinal games Jan. 1. The semifinals will be held Jan. 9 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Jan. 10 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic the Orange B before the CFP national championship game Jan. 20 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

When will the College Football Playoff be played in 2025?

In 2025, after first-round games Dec. 19-20, the Cotton Bowl Classic, the Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game and the Sugar Bowl will be the College Football Playoff quarterfinal games Dec. 31-Jan. 1 before the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl semifinal games Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. The CFP national championship will be held Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

If Ohio Stadium were to host a first-round Playoff game in 2025, it would either be one or two days after Ohio State University's final exam schedule is complete, which is scheduled from Dec. 12-18.

The 12-team College Football Playoff, will include the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee, including at least one team from the Group of Five, along with the six highest-ranked non-conference champions.

Each of the top four teams would secure byes in the first round of the Playoff.

Based on the final 2022 College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State, a six seed, would have hosted No. 11 Penn State in the first round for a date with No. 3 Clemson in the quarterfinal.

The College Football Playoff will remain the same during the 2023 season with only four teams playing in two semifinal games for a spot in the national championship. The Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl will host the 2023 CFP semifinal games before the national championship Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: CFP announces 2024, 2025 expanded playoff schedules