Playoff fever: Live updates of Week 9 high school football around Peoria

It's the final week of the Illinois high school football regular season and teams are jockeying for playoff positioning.

In Morton, the host Potters meet Washington for the Mid-Illini Conference championship. Across the river, Peoria High meets rival Notre Dame in a game on the baseball diamond at Dozer Park.

It's Week 9 here at Journal Star preps experience, your one-stop shop as we look around the Peoria-area football landscape.

8:29 p.m. — Pekin ending the season on a positive note

After a tough schedule to start the Mid-Illini season, Pekin is making the most of the lesser backstretch of its slate.

The Dragons (3-5, 2-4) are on their way to ending the season on a three-game win streak and lead East Peoria 28-0 in the second quarter.

8:16 p.m. — All-time record for Kewanee quarterback

No one in Kewanee football history has scored more points than quarterback Brady Clark.

The 6-foot-3 QB surpassed a record that had been held more than 100 years when he moved back 1916 Kewanee grad Nels Buglsang, who scored 212.

CONGRATULATIONS to @brady_clark_ for breaking the Kewanee Football All-Time scoring record!



The former record was set by 1916 KHS graduate Nels Fuglsang with 212 points.



Brady has scored points receiving, rushing, PAT’s, 2 pt. conversions, field goals and interception returns. pic.twitter.com/dEAwTdNNM4 — Matt Clark (@KHSBoilermakers) October 21, 2023

7:57 p.m. — Washington off to a quick start

Washington (7-1, 6-0) is in control early in their Mid-Illini Conference championship game against Morton (8-0, 6-0).

The Panthers have taken an early 14-0 lead, the first TD on a run by Kainon McQueary and the second an interception return for a touchdown by Elijah Papis.

The game has a great atmosphere at Carper Field in Morton, with each side of the stands packed with fans. Morton charged onto the field through a lineup of 10 motorcycles with riders gunning their engines while AC/DC Thunderstruck played overhead.

Washington at Morton tonight in battle of Mid-Illini Conference unbeatens, with title on the line. Both grandstands packed. pic.twitter.com/82sxy8W27I — Dave Eminian (@icetimecleve) October 21, 2023

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-4) and Fieldcrest (4-4) need to win tonight to make the playoffs.

The Chiefs face Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington (2-6) to complete a rebound from their 2-4 start to a spot in the Class 1A playoffs. Fieldcrest is our other 4-4 team, which has a tough Week 9 game at Le Roy (7-1).

Here are the 11 teams in the Tri-County area that are either in the playoffs or still have a shot at a berth in the 256-team field when it's set on Saturday. Have a look:

They're in: Morton (8-0), Washington (7-1), Farmington (7-1), Dunlap (6-2), Metamora (6-2) and Peoria High (6-2).

Unofficially in: Peoria Notre Dame (5-3), Eureka (5-3) and Princeville (5-3).

Need to win: Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-4) and Fieldcrest (4-4)

Game of the week: Washington at Morton

Class 6A No. 3 Washington (7-1, 6-0) travels to face 5A No. 7 Morton (8-0, 6-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the Mid-Illini Conference championship game.

Kind of lost in the shadow of that looming showdown is a nice matchup between Dunlap and Metamora, both 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the M-I. Both already have qualified for their respective playoff fields, but the winner here will get a nice seed boost.

Take a look at the M-I standings, plus the Week 9 schedule below:

The Mid-Illini will come down to the final week. #pjspreps



All the scores: https://t.co/3rM11nsvoW pic.twitter.com/hBBcAdhWfn — Journal Star Sports (@pjstarsports) October 14, 2023

Congrats to Washington, the best helmet in Peoria!

The Journal Star asked fans to pick the top high school football helmet in the Peoria area — and you answered.

Washington of the Mid-Illini Conference won the vote for top helmet, edging out Farmington in a back-and-forth battle over the five days of voting. All the details here.

