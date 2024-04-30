Playoff chases underway for area prep teams

Apr. 30—Baseball

Greenwood 12, Midland Valley 9

Midland Valley fell in Monday's Class AAAA playoff opener at Greenwood.

Kam Langley went 4-for-5 with two RBI, Landon Johnson was 3-for-5 with two RBI, Turner Scott went 2-for-5 and Landon Stringer drove in a pair of runs.

The Mustangs, the No. 3 seed from Region 4-AAAA, will host Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.

Easley 4, Aiken 3

Aiken High lost a close game at Easley on Monday to open up the Class AAAA playoffs.

The Hornets, the No. 4 seed from Region 4-AAAA, will be back on the road Wednesday to face Greer in an elimination game.

Boys' Soccer

Easley 3, Aiken 0

Aiken High's season came to an end Monday with a 3-0 loss to Easley in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

The Hornets, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAA, finish the season with a record of 11-10.

Greenville 5, South Aiken 0

South Aiken fell to Greenville 5-0 Monday in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

The T-Breds, the No. 3 seed from Region 4-AAAA, finish the season with a record of 7-7-2.

Strom Thurmond 5, Chesnee 1

Strom Thurmond advanced to the second round of the Class AA playoffs with a 5-1 win Monday over Chesnee.

The Region 3-AA champion Rebels (15-1) will hit the road Wednesday for a second-round game at Greenville Tech.

Newberry 2, Silver Bluff 1

Silver Bluff's season came to an end with a 2-1 loss Monday at Newberry in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a record of 3-8.

Fox Creek 3, Columbia 2

Fox Creek pulled a road upset Monday, knocking off Columbia 3-2 in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

Cannon Joyner had a goal and two assists, Ian Rodriguez and Connor Macafee each scored a goal and Angel Rodriguez had an assist for the Predators (6-10), who will be on the road Wednesday for the second round at Greer Middle College.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6, Ridge Spring-Monetta 1

Ridge Spring-Monetta's season came to an end Monday with a 6-1 loss to Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

The Trojans finish their season with a record of 6-10.

Softball

Midland Valley 3, Easley 2

Jordan Nelson delivered a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to send Midland Valley to a 3-2 win over Easley in the Class AAAA playoff opener, which was played a night ahead of schedule.

Eight different players had a hit for the Mustangs (17-5), the No. 2 seed from Region 4-AAAA. Nelson, Larue Hicks and Haley Thornsberry each drove in a run, and Karley Bedenbaugh picked up the win in the circle after allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven in seven innings.

The Mustangs will play in the second round Thursday either at Catawba Ridge or at home against Greer. Those teams were scheduled to play Tuesday night.