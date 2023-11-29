Is there playoff chaos coming or will it be drama-free? | College Football Fix

The final College Football Playoff rankings reveal on Sunday can go two ways. There could be no drama if all the four remaining unbeatens win their respective conference championship games and earn spots in the semifinals. There could also be chaos should one or more of Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State lose.

Lots of questions would arise. How would each scenario shake out? Could Georgia get left out with a loss? Is there still a path for Ohio State to back its way into the field for the second year in a row?

Many teams not in playoff contention have been dealing with coaching changes. This season's carousel is not as robust as previous years, but there's already been significant hires at Texas A&M, MIchigan State and Mississippi State. Who's done well and who's maybe missed the mark in their hires?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discuss these topics and more ahead of championship weekend in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

