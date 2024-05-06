Playoff Cat Fight: Lions, Tigers split first two games of third-round series

HAMILTON/HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers took Game 1 on the road, winning 9-2 to secure their first win of the season over Hamilton, but the Lions responded in Game 2 with a 5-4 win in extra innings.

Friday, Game 1: Hatley 9, Hamilton 2

A blazing fourth inning for the Tigers gave them the upper hand in Game 1 to secure a 9-2 win on Friday.

“Hamilton’s a great team from top to bottom but like I’ve been saying, it’s hard to beat somebody three and four times in a year,” Hatley coach Cody Brownlee said. “Tonight, we showed up and refused to lose.”

The Lions scored the first two runs of the night in the bottom of the second after JD Whitaker hit a double, while Paxton Dobbs drew a walk. RBI singles from Justin Verner and Suede Shows gave Hamilton a 2-0 lead before Tristan Hendrix’s strikeout closed out the inning.

Hamilton had a tough time getting outs in the third as the Tigers got multiple runners on by drawing walks. Brown scored the first run for Hatley on a passed ball before Evan George reloaded the bases by drawing another walk.

Hatley tied things up at 2-2 when Brody Sloan got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing in Hendrix to score a run. Whitaker got the Lions out of the inning with a strikeout, but the Tigers came back firing in the fourth.

“We started off slow, but these guys work so hard and never give up,” Brownlee said. “It’s not always home runs and doubles. It’s hitting the ball where it’s pitched, getting a bunt down and playing good defense. We had some good situational hitting in that fourth.”

A leadoff hit by Garrett Wilkinson and a drawn walk by Brown set Trey Dallas up for an RBI single to give Hatley the lead at 3-2. After Hendrix drew a walk, Braedyn Lackie took over the mound for the Lions.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Gatlin Brownlee and George pushed Hatley’s lead to 6-2, while Sloan’s RBI on a fielder’s choice added to the score as Brownlee came home. The Tigers’ lead grew to 8-2 on Wilkinson’s RBI single before Hunter Barnes got Hamilton out of the inning with a throw to Noah Hester at first.

In the top of the sixth, George hit a leadoff single to drive in the final run of the night, while the Lions were unable to generate much at the plate in the final few innings, resulting in a Hatley win.

Hedrix struck out eight batters in Game 1 and only gave up five hits, three walks and two earned runs.

“Tristan (Hendrix) got going, and he shut them down, then we brought Gatlin (Brownlee) in, and he closed the door,” Brownlee said. “No matter who I’ve called on, they’ve risen to the occasion, and we’re at the right time. Hopefully, we can continue that and close out the series, but we can’t get complacent.”

Saturday, Game 2: Hamilton 5, Hatley 4

Nothing was going to take Hamilton starting pitcher Blake Gosa out of what could potentially be his last game, even as the Lions rallied to force extra innings. The senior had been stellar through seven innings and went back out for the eighth with his team in the lead.

Gosa slammed the door shut, and Hamilton held on for a 5-4 win over Hatley on Saturday to force a third game in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. Suede Shows hit a solo home run with Hamilton down to its last out to send the game to extra innings. The winner-take-all third game is scheduled to be played on Monday at Hamilton.

“He refused to come out of the game when he got around 100 pitches,” said an emotional Dallas Flippo, Hamilton’s head coach. “We just rode him and we finally broke through.”

Hamilton (21-10) needed everything it could get out of Gosa and then some, as he and Hatley’s Evan George were locked in a pitchers’ duel early on. Gosa struck out five and held Hatley (20-10) to five hits in his eight innings of work. None of the four runs Hatley scored were earned.

“I felt like I did as good as I could for the win,” Gosa said. “I knew that they were going to hit behind me, play defense. We had one bad inning, but I wouldn’t consider it bad. But we bounced back and got the win.”

While Gosa stood out on the mound, Shows mashed at the plate. Shows, fresh off a single in his second at-bat, doubled off the top of the wall in the left-center field for an RBI as part of a three-run fifth inning to briefly take a 3-1 lead.

Hatley plated three runs in the bottom of the inning to jump back in front, and the score stayed at 4-3 entering the top of the seventh. With two outs, Shows this time cleared the wall in left field for a game-tying solo home run. A sacrifice fly from Paxton Dobbs in the eighth inning stood as the game-winning run and handed Hatley its first loss since March 30.

“That ended, I think, a 14- or 15-game winning streak,” Hatley head coach Cody Brownlee said. “We were right there in the end, one out away. Hats off to Hamilton, they played just a little better than we did today.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: A walk and three consecutive hits scored three runs for Hamilton in the top of the fifth inning.

Big Stat: Gosa and George combined for 14 strikeouts and 15 innings pitched.

Coach Speak: “Overall, man, we just want to keep playing baseball. It’s just, we love it. This community, my god, it’s an obsession, and we just didn’t want to go home today.” – Flippo