Who’s in, who’s out, who has work to do: Playoff bubble drama heightens as cut falls at Wyndham Championship

With each round of the Wyndham Championship, the drama builds.

It’s the final opportunity for players outside of the top 125 to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs and for those inside to improve their position.

On Friday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, the bubble burst for several players who missed the cut while other trunk slammers will be hitting refresh all weekend to see if they end up on the right side of the cutline. Let’s take a look at the “bubble boys” at the midway point of the 47th of 47 regular-season FedEx Cup events.

The big movers

Scott Piercy He was on the outside looking in at No. 126 and needs to finish 34th or better this week. He’s doing a lot better than that so far. He’s projected at No. 80. Piercy is in a three-way tie for second after a bogey-free 66. Last week, he made a big leap, too, finishing third at the Barracuda Championship. “The game's been really close, so like it just came together last week and it's carrying over to this week,” Piercy said. “This is how I feel like I should play more often. Like I said, a weird year, year and a half. It's nice to see some good scores.” Justin Rose The 2018 FedEx Cup champion started the week at No. 138 and needing to finish 10th or better this week at Sedgefield. He’s taking care of business through two rounds, signing for 66-65 and among a trio tied for fifth at 9-under 131. He’s projected at No. 117. “So far, so good for sure,” Rose said. “Objective No. 1 is to make it to the playoffs, but two, if you’re playing well this week, I know I need to finish top 10, but at the same time there’s no point limiting yourself to that kind of thinking at this point. Winning would go a long way to feel like you can compete in the playoffs.” Rory Sabbatini The pride and joy of Slovakia via South Africa entered the week at No. 141 in the FedEx Cup. His season in a nutshell: “Started well, fell off quickly, and then did a nosedive and crashed and burned,” he said. Sabbatini, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, had missed his last four cuts and didn’t have a top 10 since January, but he’s playing with renewed passion of late and opened with rounds of 64-66 – his best two-round start on the PGA Tour since 2003. He’s projected at No. 95. What did he find in Tokyo? “I think I’ve always put too much pressure on myself on the golf course, being too hard on myself on the golf course, expected too much of myself, and I think maybe there I just took a step back and relaxed and somehow, it just seems to have clicked,” he said. “This week I’m taking the same approach, and I think because of that, I’m not letting the bad shots affect me as much and just not putting as much pressure on myself.” As Sabbatini put it, “it’s only 23 years too late that I’m learning this lesson.”

Story continues

Missed cut – Sweating out the weekend from the sidelines

PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round

Ryan Armour hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ryan Armour He entered the week at No. 122, but did himself no favors by missing the cut. He shot 68 on Friday but he was done in by Thursday’s 74. He’s projected No. 126 and will have to hope others falter over the weekend. Patrick Rodgers The Stanford product shot 67 on Friday but fell on the wrong side of the cutline. He’s currently projected at No. 127 and probably can book his travel plans to Boise, Idaho, site of the first tournament in the Korn Ferry Finals. Bo Hoag The "Bubble Boy" entered the week on the hot seat at No. 125. It’s getting even hotter after he missed the cut and is projected No. 128. He shot 67-71. He made double-bogey at his 34th hole of the week, which likely sealed his fate, and missed an 8-foot birdie putt at his 35th hole, which could’ve got him to play the weekend. He declined an interview request afterward.

Made cut and still inside the 12

PGA: John Deere Classic - Second Round

Brice Garnett tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. (Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Brice Garnett

He started the week at No. 119, which should be safe, but he’s projected at No. 122 after rounds of 69-68 to make the cut on the number. C.T. Pan The bronze medalist from Chinese-Taipei entered the week at No. 120 and made the cut on number. He’s projected at No. 125 so he’ll need a good weekend to advance to the playoffs, but regardless he is fully exempt next season. Adam Scott The Aussie probably isn’t happy with signing for even-par 70, but he took care of job No. 1 and made the cut at 4-under 136. He’s projected at No. 124. Matt Kuchar Strange seeing Kuchar, who entered the week at No. 124, battling to get into the playoffs and equally strange to see the top-10 machine entering the Wyndham Championship, which he hasn’t played since 2005, with four straight missed cuts and a withdrawal in his last five starts. He wasn’t making excuses but he withdrew from the Memorial with a forearm injury and jammed a finger playing football with his sons. He had a good session with his swing coach Chris O’Connell. “I've always believed good golf kind of takes care of itself and I'm certainly hoping to put out some good golf and have that Top-125 behind me after this week,” Kuchar said. “I’d like to keep my season going for three more weeks.”

Made cut, still on the outside looking in

Travelers Championship

Nate Lashley plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2021 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nate Lashley – projected No. 132 Camilo Villegas – projected No. 129 Roger Sloan – projected No. 130 after rallying with a 64 on Friday to make the cut. Chesson Hadley – projected No. 136 after making the cut on the number. Cameron Percy – projected No. 131 after shooting a pair of 67s. Tommy Fleetwood – projected No. 133 after a 68 on Friday to make the cut at 6 under. Mark Hubbard – projected No. 143 after making the cut on the number (67-70—137). Bronson Burgoon – projected No. 151. He made the cut with rounds of 65-68. If he can move inside the top 150, he’ll earn conditional status for next season. Tyler Duncan – projected No. 147. He shot the round of the day, an 8-under 62, to vault to T-5 and join the trophy hunt. He’s fully exempt for next season but needs a T-2 finish or better to advance to the playoffs. “Just tried to make as many birdies as I could, started making some long ones and they just added up to 62,” he said.

Missed cut – season over

Rickie Fowler. Fowler failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons. “Yeah, it sucks,” he said. “I mean, I know what I’m capable of, I’ve been up there and played against the best in the world and been a top-5, top-10 player in the world for a number of years in my career. I’m not in a position where I’m comfortable or where I want to be.” Francesco Molinari He shot 67-73—140 to miss the cut. The former British Open champion is fully exempt from his victory at Carnoustie in 2018. Ryan Moore He entered this week at No. 142 in the points standings. He also was one of nine players that had played in every FedEx Cup, but his name has been crossed from the list as he missed the cut, shooting 68-70—138. Others who had their bubble burst (rank at the beginning of the week):

Michael Thompson Austin Cook Chase Seiffert Vincent Whaley Joseph Bramlett Ted Potter Jr. Luke Donald Bill Haas

Watney

1

1