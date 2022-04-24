Playoff Bound: Lady Hornets wrap up their season with win against Jacksonville

Apr. 23—HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville softball wrapped up their regular season Friday night with a home matchup against Jacksonville.

The Lady Hornets were able to get past the Lady Maidens 7-0 to close out their second straight undefeated season.

"I think the girls did a good job, offensively we've struggled at the plate from the 7-8-9 spot but they came alive for us tonight and it helped a lot," Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. "We want to see everybody contributing and I think it was an all-together effort today. Alexis [Taylor] saw the ball well and Kali [Klawinsky] got a few bloops. Those are what we need. Defensively we made one error and that is uncharacteristic of us, but they did a phenomenal job."

The bottom of the lineup was something that the Lady Hornets have missed over the last couple of games and they were able to come together as a team tonight. The 7-8-9 hitters of Rylie Hammon, Taylor and Klawinsky combined for five trips to first base.

But with them getting on base, they made way for the top of the lineup to bring them home. Anna Rosenlundwas in the leadoff spot and with an RBI single in the second inning, she gave the Lady Hornets a quick 2-0 lead.

Huntsville wouldn't stop the scoring there. Another two runs would come in and the game would quickly become a 4-0 game early. The Lady Hornets would then add one run in the fourth and two in the fifth to get to seven.

"It's nice to see them coming together, and it's coming together at the right time," Bryan said. "To see it happening right now, I couldn't ask for more from this team."

Jaelynn Duke was back in the circle for the start Friday night and she continued her dominant ways. Duke would throw five innings of work allowing just two hits and a walk. She struck out nine off her 73-pitch night.

However, she wouldn't finish the game in the circle. To start the sixth inning Bryan would bring in Grant to finish the game with the postseason ahead. Grant would finish the game not allowing a hit and striking out two.

Story continues

One thing that Lady Hornets did throughout the district slate was to pitch Duke. After a 13-inning complete game, Grant would get her first start in the following game and she has been back in the rotation since her addition gives Huntsville more depth in the circle.

"In preseason we depended on both of them in both ways and I think they are doing a great job complementing each other right now," Bryan said. "When you go into series play or even a one-game playoff, you're gonna see a bunch of good hitters in the playoffs. If somebody does get our timing we have another one that can come in and compliment and it's good for us."

As the regular season came to a close, the Lady Hornets had already wrapped up the first seed yet again. The Lady Hornets now will gear up for another postseason run. Last season the Lady Hornets' run would end in the regional round to Sulfur Springs, but they have a new look this season.

The bi-district round is set to take place between Thursday and Saturday and Hunstville will play another Mt. Pleasant or Longview in the opening round.

"We have to focus in and everybody is out to get us at this point. You have to know that you are going to get everybody's best game, it's do or die at this point you either win or you go home. We have to go hard every day because that's what matters," Bryan added.