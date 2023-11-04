Playoff-bound Cedar Park edges Georgetown as QB Ayden Arp, defense shine

CEDAR PARK — The recipe for playoff success is a combination of good offense, a solid defense and a healthy dose of confidence.

That's what Cedar Park coach Michael Quintero said after the Timberwolves defeated Georgetown 28-21 in the final game of the regular season Friday night at Gupton Stadium. Both teams will turn their focus to postseason games next week.

It was a good-news, bad-news outcome for Cedar Park, which finished as the No. 3 seed from District 11-5A DI. The T-Wolves needed to win by at least 13 points to improve their playoff position and host a bi-district game. Cedar Park (7-3) settled for a seven-point victory and a playoff date next Friday at New Braunfels Canyon (7-3). Meanwhile, Georgetown (6-4) finished as the district's No. 4 seed and will play at Smithson Valley (9-1).

Cedar Park quarterback Ayden Arp had a big hand in the 28-21 victory over Georgetown, passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and a spot in the playoffs against New Braunfels Canyon.

As for the good-news part of Cedar Park's victory, the Timberwolves avenged a 40-14 loss to Georgetown last year and won their fourth straight game. Furthermore, they're a much better team than the one that finished the 2022 season 4-7.

"For the last four games we've been a bend-but-don't-break football team," Quintero said after addressing his players in the end zone. "We're starting to jell as a team."

The Timberwolves leaned heavily on senior quarterback Ayden Arp, who completed 19-of-26 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Trae Hill was a dynamic force, too, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Arp described his teammate as a "stud" who has rushed for 1,117 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"In my opinion, he's the best running back in the district," Arp said. "Having that guy in the backfield with me is amazing. With two more years left to play football (in high school), I can't wait to see him grow."

Cedar Park running back Trae Hill tries to elude Georgetown defender Mason Goggans. Hill rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Timberwolves' 28-21 win. Cedar Park has won four straight games heading into the playoffs.

Cedar Park and Georetown were locked in a 21-21 deadlock when Arp engineered a 69-yard touchdown drive. He helped set up the score with consecutive passes of 42 and 17 yards to receiver Ethan Ludtke. He capped it with a 3-yard scoring toss to tight end Luca Wilson with 5:21 to play.

By strategic standards, the final five minutes of the game were strange. Both teams tried frantically to score a touchdown — but for completely different reasons. Georgetown was hoping for late magic to tie the game. Cedar Park, which could have run out the clock by keeping the ball on the ground, kept passing deep with hopes of winning by at least 13 points to secure better playoff positioning.

After the game, neither Quintana nor Georgetown coach Chuck Griffin seemed happy with the result.

Quintana, though, put a positive spin on the outcome.

"Right now our kids are getting confidence and that's something we need," he said. "They feel confident about what we're doing, they believe in what we're doing, they're buying in and they're practicing hard. They're working their tails off."

Georgetown was led by running back Cody Holubec, who rushed for 82 tough yards and a pair of touchdowns. He took the majority of snaps because Andrew Petter, who entered the game 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns, was slowed by a sprained ankle that he suffered in a game last week against Glenn.

Cedar Park safety Garrison Cockrell helped seal the victory with an interception with 2:27 left. The T-Wolves also received an outstanding defensive performance from lineman Alex Grayson, who's playing his final season of competitive football.

"It was a huge win for us," Grayson said. "It was the first time our team has played a complete game."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: On Senior Night, Cedar Park treats home crowd to win over Georgetown