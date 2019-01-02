Playoff betting odds: Bears nearly touchdown favorite over Eagles in wildcard round originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Las Vegas may be starting to learn not to doubt these Bears. They went into Minnesota last week to defeat a desperate Vikings team which was well favored, and oddsmakers don't want to make the same mistake again.

Chicago has now won nine of their last 10 games, and the spread against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round reflects that.

The Bears are currently favored by 5.5 points after opening with a six point advantage, according to Vegas Insiders.

Oddmakers don't seem to be expecting a shootout on Sunday, with the over/under total set at 41 points.

None of the Bears' last four games have topped 41 points, and they've covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games, including five-straight home games.

The Eagles, of course, are the defending champions with a lot of playoff experience on their roster, including Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles under center.

Meanwhile, the Bears don't have a lot of experience, but they are looking to follow in the footsteps of Doug Pederson to the big game.