Playmakers like Texas WR Adonai Mitchell are the difference in close games

The Texas Longhorns found themselves on the brink of a season-shattering upset on Saturday. Star receiver Adonai Mitchell ended the upset bid in one play.

After a three-touchdown fourth quarter by the TCU Horned Frogs, Texas led the game by just three points. After two plays netted -2 yards, the Longhorns stared down a 3rd and 12 play. A failed conversion would give TCU the ball back with a chance to win. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Quinn Ewers knew where to throw the ball.

Ewers dropped back and heaved an underthrown go route to the Longhorns’ best 50-50 threat. With the game on the line, Adonai Mitchell made the play.

Players like Mitchell are why Texas can go on a Big 12 title run. Mitchell, like fellow receivers Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordan Whittington are difference makers. They make the plays necessary to carry their team to victory.

Over the last 10 seasons, Texas has never had more game-changing players than it has right now. And while it probably shouldn’t continue to live on the edge every week, players like Mitchell can be counted on to make the plays that bail the team out of trouble.

Mitchell is a primary reason the Texas Longhorns are 9-1. He will look to continue his program elevating play in the next two games.

