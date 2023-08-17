Playmakers to pass catchers: Here are 10 football players to watch this season

If you like explosive plays and transition to vital expanded roles, maybe both, here are 10 football players to watch this season.

Fremont Ross junior Karson Kayden

The quarterback tossed four touchdown passes filling in for an injured Kaden Holmes in a 35-6 victory over Lima Senior last season. Kayden completed 19 of 34 passes for 294 yards. With Holmes graduated, Kayden adds quarterback to his linebacker role every week.

Clyde junior Brennan Wilson

Wilson made his mark on defense in the secondary last season with 73 tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery. He had two touchdowns among 11 receptions. Wilson and Drake Guhn battled for the job and could share snaps at quarterback this season. Each completed one varsity pass last season.

Bellevue's Jax LaPata makes a stop.

Bellevue senior Jax LaPata

The defensive back was honorable mention all-state last season. He had 64 tackles and one interception. He had more than 1,000 yards on the ground and passing. He completed 88 of 139 throws for 1,176 yards and six scores. He rushed for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns on 221 tries. He caught a touchdown. He injured his knee the final week of the regular season.

Oak Harbor football: Evan Hall looks to make up for lost time with Oak Harbor football

Oak Harbor senior Jaqui Hayward

The running back/receiver had 879 yards and 17 touchdowns on 80 carries last season. He added 451 yards and four touchdowns on 34 catches. He scored five touchdowns covering 80 yards or more, including a kickoff return and punt. He rushed for five touchdowns and added a scoring reception in a win over Willard.

Oak Harbor junior Mike LaLonde

The quarterback completed 135 of 174 passes for 1,469 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He added 141 yards on 38 carries. He had 84 tackles and one interception on defense.

Port Clinton football: How Port Clinton football's running back duo complements each other

Port Clinton junior Gabe Koskela

Koskela was second on the team with 22 catches last season, for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He returned punts and kickoffs. He added 16 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery. He waited his turn and steps in at quarterback. Running back Dagan Meyers will help take some pressure off.

Gibsonburg freshman Grant Smith

The young running back knows the circumstances. As Connor Smith's brother and Golden Bears fullback, he's the definition of a player to watch.

Lakota senior Cody Biddle

The receiver/running back completed 62 of 128 passes for 688 and five touchdowns when thrust into the quarterback role because of an injury last season. He was most effective on the ground, with 799 yards and seven touchdowns on 128 tries. He lost one fumble. He caught four passes, including one score. He had 102 tackles and recovered two fumbles on defense. He returned kicks and punted.

Genoa's Aiden Brunkhorst converts on fourth-and-1.

Genoa senior Aiden Brunkhorst

The quarterback had 2,182 yards and 20 touchdowns passing. It earned him honorable mention all-conference status, planting a first-team grade chip on his shoulder. He completed 165 of 278 passes and rushed for 706 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 tries. He accounted for six touchdowns and 436 yards as Genoa established program records for total offense in a 55-49 setback to Huron. He completed 30 of 40 passes for 326 yards and three scores.

Margaretta senior Gage Bodey

The receiver had 657 yards and six touchdown on 45 receptions, more than the rest of the team combined. He returned a kickoff and punt for scores and added 32 tackles on defense.

Week 1 games

Tiffin Columbian at Ross

Bellevue at Clyde

Port Clinton at Toledo Waite

Toledo Bowsher at Oak Harbor

Gibsonburg at Ottawa Hills

Cardinal Stritch at St. Joseph Central Catholic (Saturday)

North Central at Woodmore

Lakota at Monroeville

Archbold at Genoa

Margaretta at Vermilion

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

X: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Here are 10 football players to watch this season