Playmakers: Who makes the All-Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year watchlist

The Big Bend is always loaded with offensive talent, and it's anyone's guess as to who will lead the way as the top offensive player in the area.

With Kickoff Classic games just a few days away, it's time to take a look at potential players who could claim the All-Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year crown in December.

As a reminder, this is a preseason watchlist of possible players to win All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year, and we are not ranking players 1-10, simply providing 10 possible winners.

All-Big Bend is based on how 17 area head coaches vote for offensive, defensive, specialist players of the year, and first, second, and honorable mention teams. This list is not deciding All-Big Bend, but what players could possibly be honored as Defensive Player of the Year.

Haden Klees, QB, Wakulla

One of the two All-Big Bend First-Team quarterbacks last season, Klees may have won the Offensive Player of the Year award had he not gotten hurt toward the end of the season. In eight games he threw for nearly 2000 yards and 20 touchdowns. With a loaded receiver corp, including Samron Brinson, Jeremiah Thomas and Nehemiah Chadeler, Klees, a Samford commit, has a number of options to hit. Leading Wakulla's state title hopes, Klees is set for a big senior season.

JP Pickels, QB, North Florida Christian

Junior quarterback JP Pickles (19) calls out a play in a game against Wakulla on Oct. 21, 2022, at J.D. Jones Stadium. The Eagles won, 38-35.

The other quarterback named on the All-Big Bend First-Team, Pickles has his own claim to win last season's Player of the Year honors. Appearing in 12 games, the senior threw for over 3000 yards and 39 touchdowns for a one-loss NFC team. Losing Traylon Ray will hurt the Eagles quarterback, but with Leon Washington and Josh Schuchts still on the roster, Pickels will have plenty of talent to connect with. Throwing for over 3000 yards is no small feet, and Pickles has the chance to do it again this season.

Micahi Danzy, RB, Florida High

Florida High rb Micahi Danzy rushing in the spring game on May 20, 2023.

Danzy has had a packed summer. From winning a US track and field junior national championship and making his commitment to Florida State, the Florida High senior has been grabbing the headlines. With the graduation of Rhyder Poppell, Danzy is the number one at Florida High, and he could truly be unleashed this season. Posting 1400 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, its not crazy to think that Danzy could have a better season in 2023, with 2000 yards rushing possible.

Samron Brinson, WR, Wakulla

Brinson leads the loaded Wakulla receiving corp, and with fellow watchlist representative Klees at quarterback, Brinson could be in for an explosive senior season. The Klees-to-Brinson connection was on full display last season, hauling in 13 touchdowns and 707 yards at wideout. The potential for Brinson this season is scary, the speedy receiver can create separation with ease, and over 1000 yards seems to be attainable for the senior.

Leon Washington Jr, WR, North Florida Christian

Another wide receiver who has a quarterback on the watchlist, Washington is set for a big senior campaign. With the graduation of Ray, Washington is likely going to see even more of the ball this season. Posting 1005 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, Washinton is a crafty receiver who always finds a way to get open, giving Pickles a consistent target to pick out. Recently committing to Florida Atlantic, Washington's full focus now turns to lighting up the fields of the Big Bend one last time.

Ostin Perkins, RB, Gadsden County

Transferring from Munroe to Gadsden County, following his head coach Russell Ellington, Perkins is in a great situation to have a breakout year. Perkins ran for 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for a Munroe team that made the state final four, but with a new and large offensive line at Gadsden County, the speedy senior could rush for significantly more yardage. A dynamic runner out of the backfield, Perkins is someone to keep an eye on this fall.

Jaden Walden, RB, Lincoln

Another high-profile running back transfer, Jaden Walden lines up with the Lincoln Trojans for his senior year. Coming over from St. John Paul II, where he ran for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns, Walden enters a Lincoln program with a strong offensive line and a new quarterback, we will get to him. An explosive runner and a hard tackle, Walden has the potential to do something really special with the Trojans this season and is someone to watch.

Christian Sims, QB, Lincoln

Arguably the biggest transfer of the offseason, Sims moved from Godby after two seasons, opting to finish his final two years of high school with Lincoln. Joining Walden, Jukil Whitehead and RJ Perryman in transferring to Lincoln, Sims will have a number of options to throw to this season. Appearing on the All-Big Bend honorable mentions list after throwing for 1700 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, Sims is set for a year that could rival Klees and Pickles.

Kemarrion Battles, RB, Rickards

Rickards football running back Kemarrion Battles celebrates a touchdown during Florida A&M football head coach Willie Simmons' annual RAC BOYZ 2.0 7-on-7 Camp in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, June 10, 2023

One of the shiftiest running backs in the Big Bend, Battles is guaranteed to gain a couple of yards every time he touches the ball. The Rickards junior rushed for 1009 yards and 7 touchdowns last season and is expected to blow up in his junior season. The Raiders expect to be good, and if the offense is rolling, its likely that Battles is racking up the yards and touchdowns. With a year of varsity ball under his belt, expect Battles to have a massive impact on Rickards this season.

Tylan Vickers, WR, Godby

A wildcard pick, but Vickers is an incredible talent. The sophomore had a fairly quite freshman year, but after a strong offseason that saw him star at the FSU 7-on-7 camp and pick up an offer from the Seminoles on the spot, Vickers is primed to announce himself this season. The biggest question with Godby is who takes over at quarterback after Sims left, but with the coaching staff confident in sophomore Lazarus Chambers, he and Vickers could turn some heads this year.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year watchlist