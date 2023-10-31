This playlist has all the spooky music from Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ M3 Mac event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re wanting to put on some background music today, why not some music from Apple’s “Scary Fast” Mac event?

Yesterday, Apple hosted its “Scary Fast” special event. At the event, Tim Cook and friends announced the M3 chip family: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors. In addition to showing off its new chips, the company also revealed a new version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes packed with those new processors and a new Space Black color. It also updated the iMac with the new M3 chip.

Today's Top Deals

Apple's M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch.

In addition to announcing those new products, the company also quietly discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. The Touch Bar originally launched on the MacBook Pro back in 2016 and has limped on since Apple released the latest redesign to the MacBook Pro, so it’s about time we said goodbye for good.

Apple events are made for the music

One of the traditions of any good Apple event is the music that helps power it, and today’s event was no different. Apple is known for featuring a ton of music during its events as well as its ads and so on. Yesterday’s “Scary Fast” event was no exception, featuring a wide range of music from artists like NOT THE TWOS, Skott, and New Corroded.

In fact, Apple leaned in pretty heavily to more “spooky” music since the event was held on Halloween Eve. Not only was the music particularly spooky, but so was the event itself. Apple Park was blanketed in fog and even Tim Cook showed off his Halloween spirit by wearing a black jacket — way to go, Tim.

If you’re interested in checking out all of the music from the “Scary Fast” special event, we’ve put together an Apple Music playlist that you can stream or even add to your own library. Check it out below.

Apple Music is the company’s music streaming service that boasts a library of over 100 million songs to play across all of your Apple devices (or Android and Windows if you happen to have one of those). It is available for $10.99 per month or as low as $5.99 per month for students (or $4.99 per month for that strange Voice plan). It is also available for $16.99 in a Family plan and part of all three tiers of Apple One, the company’s subscription bundle service.

We’re past the “Scary Fast” event, but, even though it’s over, you can always relive it through the music. Enjoy the playlist!

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, $100 off M3 MacBook Pro preorders, $159 Roomba, more

More Top Deals

See the original version of this article on BGR.com