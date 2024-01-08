The Playlist: Cade, CP3 injuries and fantasy basketball pickups for Week 12
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus preview the upcoming week in fantasy hoops and offers several players to target on waivers.
With the holidays over it's no time to ignore your roster. Take a slap shot on one of these players in the waiver wire to give you a boost.
For the final regular season edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' we decided to open up the Yahoo Fantasy vault and share the internal stats and date that tells the story of the 2023 fantasy football season. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use Yahoo Fantasy's internal stats to answer some of the biggest questions of the season.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
The fun doesn't have to stop with fantasy football season winding down, let's get you ready to draft a hoops team. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up some tips.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Scott Pianowski presents some players readily available in fantasy hockey leagues who could enhance your roster in the second week of 2024.
The 2023 NFL regular season and fantasy football season are in the books. Matt Harmon breaks down what to believe and what to ignore from the final week.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Today's edition includes an NFL playoff preview, the Dodgers' offseason of spending, the top 13 highlights of the weekend, and more.
Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren remain atop the rankings, but it's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski who have been the biggest surprises this season.
The Falcons will have a new coach in 2024.
Week 18 will be as chaotic as ever for fantasy — maybe even more so. Luckily, Dalton Del Don has a group of players who look like safe starts this week.
The inability to get the QB situation settled was a problem in Carolina.
What should fantasy football managers be watching for in Week 18, likely the most chaotic of the season? Matt Harmon lays it all out.
The Eagles started 10-1 and finished 11-6, failing to win the NFC East in the process. As they limp into the playoffs, don't ignore franchise history and hierarchy here.