Playing Trinity for the second time ever, SJU football can avenge its 2002 semifinal loss

COLLEGEVILLE — Ranked No. 6 and No. 4, respectively, St. John's University and Trinity, the San Antonio-based Tigers, are playing for the second time ever on Saturday to open the Division III season in Clemens Stadium.

The only other time St. John’s football has played Trinity it was in the 2002 Division III semifinal, one year before the Johnnies’ fourth national title. The 2002 season was hall of fame coach John Gagliardi’s 50th leading the program and it was in the middle of a hot streak for the program. The Johnnies lost in the national championship in 2000 and in the semifinal in 2001. Current head coach Gary Fasching was a defensive assistant on the 2002 team.

“At that time, with the talent that we had on our team, every year we entered the season with the intention of playing for and winning the national championship game,” former SJU tight end Tom Engwall said. “So, losing in the semis both of those years did feel like a bit of a disappointment. But, of course when you’re in the playoffs there are some great teams, and some crazy things can happen in the playoffs. We’re proud of ourselves for the body of work we put together.”

In 2023, the Johnnies have high hopes; like Trinity they advanced to the second round of playoffs in the past two seasons and expect to make a deep run this year. Even after facing the top-five Tigers to open 2023, SJU’s schedule is tough. The team’s second non-conference game is at No. 11 Wisconsin Whitewater, which is predicted to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the fourth year in a row.

The 2002 Johnnies had it rough to start the season too, opening with a 28-21 overtime loss at Wisconsin Eau Claire. Two games later, starting QB Ryan Keating broke his arm and senior Ross Denne had to step into the role after playing two games at tight end and having practiced mostly with the receivers.

Denne and the Johnnies had 12 straight wins after Eau Claire, including a 48-28 homecoming blowout against St. Thomas. It helps to have future hall of fame receiver Blake Elliott go for nearly 1,500 yards in the season and three other guys average over 40 yards per game in Kent Crowley, Lee Clintsman and Jed Riegelman.

“That game (against St. Thomas) sticks out when I think back if games ever come up,” Engwall said. “It sticks out as probably the most fun game that I can remember at St. John’s. I think we had over 700 yards of offense. It was a beautiful day. One of those games where everything felt right.”

Quarterback Aaron Syverson is one of several returning seniors on the 2023 Johnny offense. Last years’ starter will have his top three receivers back: seniors Nick VanErp, Jimmy Buck and all-American tight end Alex Larson. Running backs Troy Feddema and Tony Underwood have experience too: the seniors had 297 and 294 yards last year behind Henry Trost’s 474. They’ll compete for handoffs with seventh year back Devin Vouk, who sat out last year with an ACL tear after running for 589 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

The Johnnies also return eight of 11 defensive starters from 2022, including tackles leader Erik Bjork. He’s at the head of a linebacker corps that includes Nos. 3 and 4 on the tackles list: Cooper Yaggie and Hayden Sanders. However, the defensive line will be missing two massive presences without all-American linemen Metoriah Faoliu and Michael Wozniak. The pair combined for 17 of SJU’s 39 sacks last season.

Trinity went 11-1 a year ago, its only loss coming 24-17 to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the national tournament. St. John’s also lost a close game in the second round, falling 23-20 to Wartburg. Three Tigers were players named to D3football.com’s preseason all-American list. Larson was SJU’s only contribution. Joining Larson on the first team was Trinity’s senior linebacker Caleb Harmel and junior receiver BJ Stewart, who was picked as the first-team returner. Graduate quarterback Tucker Horn was on the second team list.

With hopes as high as they were in 2002, the loss to Trinity was disappointing. Though the Johnnies won possession for the first drive of the semifinal, Denne fumbled the first snap and the Tigers scored after recovering. They dominated the first half and led 34-13 at the break. By the end of the game the Johnnies also only converted five of 13 third downs, when Trinity went 11-16.

However, like winning a dozen straight after losing their first game of the year, the Johnnies would give a fight. By the end of the game St. John’s had nearly as many offensive yards as Trinity — 434 compared to 440. The Tigers didn't score in the third quarter and SJU tied the game at 34-34 with 9:57 remaining.

Both had time for a drive with a chance to score. Trinity did, but St. John’s didn’t.

Still, Engwall benefited from the trip. After graduating from St. John’s, Engwall ran track as a graduate student in 2003 for the powerhouse Texas Longhorns. He never left the lone star state, now working in medical device sales in Austin. He’s made a couple of Johnny football games since.

"I think part of the reason why I felt comfortable going to UT was because of those two trips down to Texas my sophomore and senior years,” the Hutchinson native said.

He called St. John’s a special place, “Particularly on the football team.” Living in student housing and seeing the same people every day made the campus feel tight knit. Plus, the historical culture of the football team, he said Collegeville was nothing like he has ever heard about elsewhere. Denne and Elliott are still close friends and work as business partners in the healthcare field in the Twin Cities area.

“I don’t take away from anyone’s athletic ability,” Denne said. “I think we had great coaches who put us in a position to win with preparation and schemes, but I think when you have a culture and a bond amongst players... at the end of the day it’s the guys on the field that have to go out there and execute. When you know you’re going out there with people you know, you love, you trust, it made for a memorable season.”

Contact reporter Reid Glenn at rglenn@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @Red__Glenn

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. John's football playing Trinity in top ten Division III opener