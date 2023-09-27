Playing time splits necessary challenge for Penn State

Sep. 26—Football coaches want a deep roster.

Football players want as many chances to play as they can get.

Now that James Franklin has what he has called the deepest roster of his tenure as Penn State head coach, the challenge of reaping the benefits of the depth while managing the desires of his top players is not lost on him.

Four games — and four blowouts — into the 2023 season, Franklin said he has been happy with how the Nittany Lions balance playing time for more players he believes deserve to play. But as Big Ten play marches on and games, conceivably, get closer, there may be less time for backups to get their turn.

So, he hopes the acceptance of a team-first attitude the team has carried through the first month will continue as the Nittany Lions pursue a conference title.

"Obviously everybody would like a few more catches. Everybody would like a few more carries," Franklin said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. "But ultimately, I think people are pleased and happy with how they're being used and how they're being coached and how they're being developed."

No. 6 Penn State comes off a 31-0 shutout of then-No. 24 Iowa and beats opponents by an average of 31 points. However, it's not wowing with the typical fantasy football statistics.

Outside of junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith, only one wideout — sophomore Harrison Wallace III — averages two catches per game. However, nine receivers have a catch.

Only five players on the defense have 10 tackles this season. By comparison, Saturday's opponent, Northwestern, has five defenders with 20 tackles, and 10 with at least 10. When he announced the coaching staff's offensive player of the week winner Tuesday, Franklin listed the seven offensive linemen he and the staff consider "starters."

Franklin concedes that the best example of the playing time balance on the team is at the running back position.

Sophomores Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have practically split carries, with Allen leading the charge, 63-53, while Singleton has been a much bigger factor in the passing game, building a 10.3 yards per catch average.

So far, Franklin said the distribution of playing time hasn't been a big issue, and he hopes it continues that way as the staff believes it figured out a way to compete with the top teams in the conference with waves of talent, and not just shorter bursts of it.

"I think guys have just kind of really embraced the idea of what do we got to do to win, number one," Franklin said. "Then number two, what we've got to do to keep developing our roster, continue to stay deep, and understand that ultimately it's about what you do with the reps you get."

Local legends

Two former athletes from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area had a big week for the Nittany Lions.

Former Wyoming Area standout Dominic DeLuca earned the staff's special teams player of the week honor against Iowa with another strong game in which he forced a fumble.

"Dom just continues to make plays and show up," Franklin said, raving about the sophomore captain's consistency. "He's been disruptive now three weeks in a row in terms of being involved in turnovers."

For the first time this season, an area player on the Nittany Lions' developmental squad was recognized. Scranton Prep grad London Montgomery, a freshman running back, was one of two players named as the D-squad's offensive player of the week, joining junior offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba.

Contact the writer:

dcollins@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9125;

@DonnieCollinsTT;

@PennStateTT