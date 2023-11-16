Playing the blame game with Andy Behrens, Richard Sherman joins | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11.

Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more.

Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.

5:55 - Who's to blame for Dameon Pierce's lack of production for the Houston Texans?

10:20 - Why has Tony Pollard underperformed for the Dallas Cowboys so far?

14:10 - Calvin Ridley and Trevor Lawrence haven't clicked yet: why?

19:20 - Why have Christian Watson and Aaron Jones not produced?

22:25 - Start & sit for for your Week 11 fantasy matchups

38:35 - Richard Sherman joins the show!

46:45 - Michael Lombardi on the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and which teams are built for cold weather football

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up during a NFL football game, Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”