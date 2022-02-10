Who is playing in Super Bowl 2022? Teams on Sunday, players, kickoff time, NFL live stream

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams, but it’s the Cincinnati Bengals who will be the home team for the game itself. Confused? Don’t be.

The Super Bowl’s “home team” designation alternates each year between the AFC and NFC conferences, meaning the Bengals will choose what uniforms they will wear on Sunday. No matter what uniforms the Bengals wear, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is the utmost priority for the franchise that has won zero Super Bowls in the team’s history.

Who are the Cincinnati Bengals?

Cincinnati is one of 12 NFL teams that currently don’t have any Super Bowl titles on its resume. To date, the Bengals have appeared in and lost two Super Bowls, with their most recent performance coming back in 1988.

A loss against the Rams on Sunday would give the Bengals the second-most appearances in Super Bowl history without a victory, trailing only the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills who both have four such appearances apiece.

History lesson aside, the Bengals have never had an opportunity quite like this given the youth and talent on their roster. More specifically, Cincinnati has an opportunity to win because of their second-year quarterback, Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has set the NFL world ablaze since returning from a catastrophic knee injury suffered during his rookie campaign.

In his first full season as a starter, Burrow racked up 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In three games this postseason, all on the road, Burrow has completed 68.8 percent of his attempts for 842 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Who are the Los Angeles Rams?

As for the Rams, the pressure is on for Los Angeles to win in front of the Southern California faithful. The Rams and Bengals are playing each other in the Super Bowl for the first time in league history, but it’s already the fifth post-merger Super Bowl appearance for the Rams.

The franchise has been to four Super Bowls previously, last appearing in a Super Bowl in 2019 in a loss to the New England Patriots. A win over the Bengals would mark the first Lombardi Trophy for the Rams since 2000, when Kurt Warner led the team to a victory over the Tennessee Titans.

But while Warner won’t be walking through the Ram’s locker room doors on Sunday, Los Angeles are in good hands with Matthew Stafford under center. Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, has been a revelation for the Rams since his trade from the Lions last offseason.

In his first season as a starter for Los Angeles, Stafford threw for 4.886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. In three games this postseason, Stafford has completed 72.0 percent of his attempts for 905 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception in wins over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

