'We are playing as if the season is dead'

Dujon Sterling admits Rangers are lacking belief after a string of poor performances where it looked like their “season is dead”.

The damaging goalless draw at Dundee in midweek left Philippe Clement’s side three points behind Premiership leaders Celtic with five games left, including a trip to Parkhead.

Having won just two of their last eight games across all competitions, Rangers face Hearts at Hampden on Sunday for a place in the Scottish Cup final.

"We owe ourselves a performance as well because we have been s*** the past three games,” said utility player Sterling.

"We need to reset and do it for the fans as well because they have come home and away, backing us, singing for 90, 95, 100 minutes and we owe it to them.

"Obviously the results have been disappointing in the past two weeks and I know they have seen it before over the past years. Hopefully we can change that but we will see.

"We are fighting for a title and the way we are playing is as if we are not playing for anything, like the season is dead and it is a dead rubber game.

"Somehow it has got to switch. I don't have the words to do it or know how to do it. It is a team thing, not just one person and not just the gaffer.

"We just have to have that belief that we can (come back). We had the togetherness, we had the belief. We still have the togetherness but I don't know if the belief is there.

"I think everyone has to switch their minds that we can have that belief that we can do this. It is not good enough on our part."