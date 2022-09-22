The Falcons have lost their first two games of the season to the Saints and Rams. But in Week Three, Atlanta is playing Seattle.

To make the travel easier on everyone, the Falcons elected to stay out West for the week instead of heading back to Georgia just to head back out to the Pacific Northwest on Friday or Saturday.

The Falcons are practicing at the University of Washington, conducting their first session there on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of benefits [of being in Seattle for the week] especially early in the season,” head coach Arthur Smith said in his press conference. “I think it’s kind of where we’re at, the timing couldn’t be better if we use it the right way. I’m thankful we’re in an organization that allows you to do this and the way the schedule worked out, and I’m really thankful to the University of Washington. They’ve been so accommodating, I can’t thank them enough.”

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is plenty familiar with the PNW, having played his college ball at Oregon.

“The weather is awesome. I’m a little biased to the Pacific Northwest,” Mariota said in his press conference. “This time of the year, it is beautiful, but it was great. I think this was good for us. Sometimes it’s good to be in uncomfortable situations. You’re not at home. You’re not in your regular routine. You’re facing a little bit of a different situation, so I think this is where we grow as a team and I think this will be good.”

After losses in the first two weeks, perhaps switching up the routine will benefit the Falcons when it comes time to finish Sunday’s game.

After playing Rams in L.A., Falcons spending week out West preparing for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk