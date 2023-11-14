Playing for pride: UTEP focus on Middle Tennessee and the future with no bowl this season

On the surface, there isn't much of anything at stake when UTEP plays its last road game of the season at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Neither 3-7 team can get to bowl eligibility, there are no title implications of any kind in what amounts to a battle for fifth in the nine-team Conference USA.

Playing for pride

Coach Dana Dimel invoked pride when asked what will motivate his team as it tries to win a third consecutive road game.

"Motivation for us is improving and putting our best performance out there with pride to what you're accomplishing, and also because of the injury situation, a lot of young guys are getting an opportunity to play," Dimel said at his weekly press conference to kick off Middle Tennessee week.

"Those young guys are getting their first opportunity to play, to showcase what they can do to improve and be better players in the future. Those are things we're using as motivation.

"For our seniors, they've been outstanding, they are working hard with their leadership and the effort they've put forth. Some of them are still playing for the pride of their football team. We're playing for those guys."

And then, there's "gaining momentum and finishing strong," Dimel added.

Cade McConnell officially full-time starter

Obviously that's not how Dimel envisioned answering that mid-November question when the season began, but that's where UTEP and Middle Tennessee are in Week 11.

As for the younger players, this will mark the first game where Cade McConnell is officially the full-time starter, as Gavin Hardison had surgery on his elbow last week and is out for the season. Dimel, though, hinted there could be a little bit of a rotation this week as UTEP assesses its future plans at the position.

"Cade has very much earned the right to continue to show what he can do," Dimel said. "I've been very pleased with what he's been able to do to this point. On that point, I really want to see Kevin Hurley, now that's he back healthy, I want to give him a chance to play too because I think he brings a different element.

"He'll play in this game as well, but that's not because of what Cade isn't doing, it's because I want to see Kevin as well."

Young linemen shine

This also might be a chance to take longer looks at tackles Azizi Henry and Jaquan Toney, one of whom will likely start Saturday in place of an injured Zuri Henry. They both played extensively in the loss to Western Kentucky when Elijah Klein was also knocked out (he has since returned to practice).

"Once they calmed down, they really did a lot of good things," Dimel said. "That's the nice thing, and they both had good practices (Monday). I'm excited about what they are doing and they are both super athletic guys. I didn't want to take away them getting thrust in the fire and give them credit for some of the things they accomplished."

MTSU struggles

This week they'll face a Middle Tennessee team that came into the season with high expectations and many returners from last season's 8-5 team.

The Blue Raiders began the season with losses to Alabama and Missouri, which sent them toward a 1-5 start they now seem to be recovering from, though too late to salvage a bowl.

"I think the start to their season, the two SEC games — one of them was a tough loss (23-19) to Missouri — then losing to Colorado State tripped them a little bit," Dimel said. "From there I think they've recovered and started playing better football.

"That was a big impact on their season, coming out with that type of schedule. I know coach (Rick) Stockstill does a great job and is a proven coach."

As to the job he's doing, Dimel declined to comment on his status when directly asked.

"With all the injuries we've had I think that's a very unfair question to ask, thank you," Dimel said.

The injury issues won't be much better this week, but as Dimel pointed out, that will end up being an opportunity for younger players looking to continue the Miners' road winning streak.

