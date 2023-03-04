Playing for Packers would be ‘dream come true’ for Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski grew up as a fan of the Green Bay Packers and said it would be a “dream come true” to play for the franchise at the NFL level.

Skoronski and the Packers met formally at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Skoronski is top player in the 2023 draft and the grandson of Bob Skoronski, a five-time NFL champion as an offensive tackle for the Packers during the 1960s. While his grandfather was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 1956, Peter has a legitimate chance of being the Packers’ selection at No. 15 overall in this year’s draft.

Skoronski on potentially going to the Packers: “I grew up a Packers fan. that would be an enormous deal to me and my family and kind of a dream come true, in a sense. Happy to go anywhere else, but there is this place in my heart for the Packers for sure.” — Inside NU (@insidenu) March 4, 2023

Bob Skoronski played left tackle during Vince Lombardi’s dynasty in Green Bay. He won titles in 1961, 1962 and 1965 before winning Super Bowls I and II, and he was a Pro Bowler in 1966.

Skoronski said his grandfather is his football mentor/idol and wants to continue his legacy as a championship-winning player in the NFL:

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski on his relationship with his grandfather Bob, the LT on the Lombardi Packers teams pic.twitter.com/QzEpUNC87E — Tex Western ⚛︎🏈🥌 (@TexWestern) March 4, 2023

Skoronski earned the highest pass-blocking grade among draft prospects from PFF last season. His pass-blocking ability and experience at tackle could make him a plug-and-play starter as a first-round pick. The Packers don’t have a sure-fire starter at right tackle and could need a long-term starting option at left tackle.

