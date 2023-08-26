Playing with offensive tempo requires depth. Ole Miss is even better suited for speed in 2023

Aug. 26—OXFORD — Playing an up-tempo brand of offense demands more than just peak conditioning — it requires substantial depth. And Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin admits that his team's depth was tested last year late in games.

Ole Miss is known for its high-octane offense, which has regularly been among the nation's leaders in tempo since Kiffin took over. The Rebels ran 1,001 plays (77 per game) in 2022, 1017 (78.2 per game) in 2021 and 797 (79.7 per game) in a shortened 10-game 2020 campaign. Those totals were good for 14th, ninth, and 21st, in their respective seasons, according to CFBStats.

"We're a fast offense. Man, we get to like the fourth or fifth play, I have to get a little breather. I kind of tap my head like, 'Man, you have to bring one of (the other backs) in,'" senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV said.

The Rebels were in the top third nationally in scoring offense last season, averaging 33.5 points per game (28th nationally). Ole Miss was dominant in the first and third quarters, outscoring opponents a combined 241-119. But the team was outscored 118-117 in second quarters and was dominated in the fourth 95-77; the Rebels averaged just under six points per fourth quarter. Ole Miss was held scoreless in the fourth quarter in two of the team's five 2022 losses and in four of its eight wins.

"When you don't (have depth) it shows up. Look at our scoring in the fourth quarter," Kiffin said Tuesday. "We didn't all of a sudden not know how to coach or we didn't learn how to coach in the first quarter. That's a product of going fast and not having depth to where you're overplaying players, unfortunately."

Last season, Ole Miss was led in rushing by freshman sensation Quinshon Judkins, who set the single-season program record with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. Zach Evans ran for just under 1,000 yards as well but missed time with an injury. Bentley who, like Evans, was a highly-touted transfer, missed much of the season with a wrist injury himself, leaving little depth behind Judkins at times.

That lack of depth came back to bite the Rebels against No. 9 Alabama, as Judkins — who ran for 49 yards on two carries on the Rebels' final drive and set up Ole Miss inside the redzone — was not on the field for the last few plays in a tight loss to the Crimson Tide. This season, Judkins and a healthy Bentley return, and the team added former Oregon State running back Jamious Griffin to help shoulder the rushing load in addition to the signing of four-star recruit Kedrick Reescano.

Ole Miss largely depended on two wide receivers last season — seniors Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath. The duo combined for 1,832 receiving yards; the 12 other Rebels who caught passes had a combined 1,285 yards, with majority coming from Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade.

Watkins and Wade return in 2023, and a handful of new receivers were brought in to fortify the group. Transfers Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin — both first-team All-Conference USA selections a season ago at Louisiana Tech and UTSA, respectively — former Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn and freshman sensation Ayden Williams are expected to play major roles in the receiving game. Sophomore receiver Bralon Brown has had a strong fall as well.

The more interchangeable pieces, the better the Rebels are.

" ... You used to be able to get away with it some, because the defense was tired too. But now defenses have figured out to rotate all their defensive spots," Kiffin said. "So, if you don't have depth on offense, you're not rotating, now you're playing 80-something plays and those guys are playing 40 plays each. So, in the fourth quarter there's a difference there. That's why, if you do this system right, you need depth, especially at receiver."

