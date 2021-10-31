Who is playing and who is not for the Miami Dolphins as they face the Buffalo Bills?

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is active for Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills and will play after missing the last three games because of injury.

Parker was listed as questionable to play because of a lingering shoulder and hamstring injury.

Center Greg Mancz and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene are also active after being listed as questionable because of respective injuries. Both players missed last week’s loss the Atlanta Falcons.

Either Mancz or Austin Reiter, who filled in for Mancz last week, will start at center.

Inside linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) is inactive and will be sidelined by injury for the first time in his NFL career. Baker had previously appeared in all 55 games prior to Sunday. Sam Eguavoen, Elandon Roberts and Vince Biegel, elevated from the practice squad, will all likely see increased snaps. Head coach Brian Flores said Eguavoen handled communication duties after Baker left the Falcons game.

The Dolphins also deactivated cornerback Trill Williams, wide receiver Preston Williams, safety Sheldrick Redwine, offensive tackle Greg Little, tight end Hunter Long and defensive lineman John Jenkins.