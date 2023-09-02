Who is playing in NFL Week 8? Here's the complete schedule for Oct. 16-30 games

The Giants and Jets will put New York City bragging rights on the line when those two playoff hopefuls meet in Week 8.

During the two teams' preseason finale, things got a bit testy. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Giants linebacker Jihad Ward were caught by NFL Films' cameras in a heated verbal exchange, during which Rodgers told Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro." Two months later, it's likely the two teams will have moved on as their 2023 seasons take shape.

The Detroit Lions will host a "Monday Night Football" game for the first time since 2018 when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Ford Field.

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 29

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 8 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info