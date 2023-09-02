Who is playing in NFL Week 7? Here's the complete schedule for Oct. 19-23 games

In Week 7, football fans will have been waiting all day to see Jalen Hurts square off against Tua Tagovailoa on "Sunday Night Football."

When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Miami Dolphins, it will pit the quarterback who was benched (Hurts) in favor of the one who was the hero (Tagovailoa) in Alabama's dramatic overtime victory over Georgia in the 2018 national championship game.

On "Monday Night Football," the reigning defensive player of the year — the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa — and the 2022 offensive player of the year — Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson — square off.

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

