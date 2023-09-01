Who is playing in NFL Week 3? Here's the complete schedule for Sept. 21-25 games

Two hopeful 2023 contenders kick off Week 3, when the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football."

The New York Jets will look to end a 14-game losing streak against the New England Patriots. Surprisingly, this isn't even the NFL's longest such streak – the Denver Broncos have lost 15 consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos' chance at redemption doesn't come until Week 6, however.

Week 3 also will feature the second of four side-by-side ABC-ESPN Monday night doubleheaders this season (the first took place during Week 2, with more scheduled for Week 14 and Week 18). First, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles starting at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC, with Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals in a Super Bowl 56 rematch starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 21

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 24

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 3 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info