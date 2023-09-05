Who is playing in NFL Week 18? Here's the complete schedule for Jan. 6-7 games

Don't be alarmed by all of the TBDs currently listed for the regular-season finales. For Week 18, the scheduling of the two Saturday games, Sunday afternoon games and the Sunday night game is not assigned. The schedule for Week 18 will be announced no later than six days prior to that week's Saturday games (Jan. 6, 2024).

Division titles, wild-card spots, playoff seeds, as well as the top of the first round draft slots, will be decided during this pivotal week.

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Saturday, Jan. 6

Matchup TBD 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)*

Matchup TBD 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)*

Sunday, Jan. 7

Matchup TBD 1 p.m. (CBS)*

Matchup TBD 1 p.m. (FOX)*

Matchup TBD 4:25 p.m. (CBS)*

Matchup TBD 4:25 p.m. (FOX)*

Matchup TBD 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

∎ Week 18 matchup pool (Date/time/network TBD)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 18 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info