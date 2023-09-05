Who is playing in NFL Week 18? Here's the complete schedule for Jan. 6-7 games
Don't be alarmed by all of the TBDs currently listed for the regular-season finales. For Week 18, the scheduling of the two Saturday games, Sunday afternoon games and the Sunday night game is not assigned. The schedule for Week 18 will be announced no later than six days prior to that week's Saturday games (Jan. 6, 2024).
Division titles, wild-card spots, playoff seeds, as well as the top of the first round draft slots, will be decided during this pivotal week.
All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).
Saturday, Jan. 6
Matchup TBD 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)*
Matchup TBD 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)*
Sunday, Jan. 7
Matchup TBD 1 p.m. (CBS)*
Matchup TBD 1 p.m. (FOX)*
Matchup TBD 4:25 p.m. (CBS)*
Matchup TBD 4:25 p.m. (FOX)*
Matchup TBD 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*
∎ Week 18 matchup pool (Date/time/network TBD)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 18 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info