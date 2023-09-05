Who is playing in NFL Week 17? Here's the complete schedule for Dec. 28-31 games

Playoff spots and positioning will be on the line in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Will the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns still be in contention come late December? Well, those two teams open the week's play on "Thursday Night Football."

How about the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings? Those longtime rivals cap the weekend's action on New Year's Eve on "Sunday Night Football."

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Thursday, Dec. 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Dec. 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

