Who is playing in NFL Week 11? Here's the complete schedule for Nov. 16-20 games

A Super Bowl 57 rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on "Monday Night Football" highlights the pre-Thanksgiving Week 11 action.

This is the first time since 2017 that the previous season’s Super Bowl participants will rematch in the regular season.

The week kicks off with a huge AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on "Thursday Night Football."

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Thursday, Nov. 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 11 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info